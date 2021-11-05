The brand’s latest release was the previous version of the nova, the nova 8 model, a phone that attracted few fans, according to the company’s global figures.

In the second quarter of the year, the vertical that includes its gadgets and smartphones suffered a 47% drop, a phenomenon that has permeated markets such as Mexico, where it has lost customers. While in the third quarter the fall was maintained.

“Although the impact we have had in some areas is true, in others we had a growth of up to 220%, as was the case with hearing aids,” Morales said.

However, the brand has had fewer problems on its production line than other tech companies because part of its agreements with suppliers is to pay upfront.