Huawei officially launches its new smartwatch for children, the Huawei Watch Kids 4 Pro, which has a flexible and resistant design, integrating high-resistance materials.

This watch is designed to offer practical and well-thought software applications to accompany children and keep them safe, this is the Watch Kids 4 Pro.

Main functions of the Watch Kids 4 Pro

With the safety of children in mind, the Watch Kids 4 Pro adds network positioning to have a precise and optimal location at all times.

In addition to also adding a 5MP front camera that allows HD video calls using Huawei MeeTime, the Watch Kids Pro can connect with any cell phone of your brand or others.

To help them stay healthy, it also has a swim training mode and one-minute activity challenge, such as jumping rope, sit-ups, even to compete against other children.

Photo: Huawei

Protection and location with 9 positioning systems

Each child explores the world in their own way, so it is vitally important to have a watch that can show your child’s location at all times.

The Watch Kids 4 Pro has 8 systems positioning technology, with GRP, Beidou, GLONASS, A-GPS, WLAN positioning, base station, roaming, accelerometer assisted and SOS camera.

If your child decides to leave a safe area or previously traced by you, these systems will be in charge of alerting from their Watch Kids 4 Pro where they really are.

Connected at all times

This Huawei Watch Kids 4 Pro adopts smart network selection algorithms, to detect an optimal network in any country, thus always staying connected and stable.

The watch features a 5MP camera for taking photos with f / 2.2 aperture, an 85-degree field of view, and it even works for taking selfies or making emergency calls.

Photo: Huawei

Healthy and happy exercising

Without neglecting all its vital functions, the Watch Kids 4 Pro has a 5ATM water resistant design, to be able to submerge up to 50 meters.

It also has a swim training mode that can identify breaststroke, freestyle, butterfly, backstroke, among others.

The training mode can detect swim distance, duration, calorie usage, pace curve, time, average stroke, main swim, and even the SWOLF index.

These functions are prepared to always optimize swimming times and methods, to improve postures and record all your progress made in each session.

Price and availability

If you want to buy the Watch Kids 4 Pro and keep your child safe and healthy, it can be yours for only $ 3,999 pesos, and if you are one of the first to buy it, you will be given the Band 6, which is already available to buy online.