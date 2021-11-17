Huawei launches smart helmet with Bluetooth calls and LED signals

Huawei just launched a smart helmet for cycling, skating and more, with HarmonyOS, includes Bluetooth calling, LED turn signals and more technology.

The new smart helmet from Huawei is called Helmetphone BH51M Neo Smart Helmet. It is available in two colors, black and gray, and works for roller skating, skateboarding, electric bikes, and biking.

The smart helmet works with the operating system of the brand, HarmonyOS that allows Bluetooth voice calls that can be enabled with one touch from the phone.

Once the helmet and smartphone have been paired, users can check the battery of the smart helmet through their phone, even make emergency contacts and also adjust the light mode.

The helmet Helmetphone BH51M Neo Smart Helmet, includes a Bluetooth stereo speaker for music playback and hands-free calls. In addition, it also offers LED lights on the front and rear.

LED lights work with the acceleration sensor Integrated gravitational sensor that detects deceleration. Which means, the LED lights up when you slow down and can even detect when you’re turning to offer turn signals as well.

The helmet Helmetphone BH51M Neo Smart Helmet It is made to make it safer for cyclists to travel on car-filled roads. The smart helmet is currently available in China through Huawei VMall for a price of 799 yuan, approximately 125 US dollars, equivalent to just under 2,600 pesos, at the exchange rate in Mexico.