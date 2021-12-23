Huawei: How to earn profits playing Free Fire?

Huawei brings exclusive benefits to users of its AppGallery, including a special promotion that reimburses you for 30% of what you bought through Free Fire. We will tell you how to access!

For a couple of months we have been telling you the benefits that Huawei has for you if you download its AppGallery and that this benefit is independent of what brand of phone you have, since it is now available for all devices that run with Android.

But that’s not all, if you are a player of Free fire, you have more than one reason to start doing your microtransactions through the AppGallery from Huawei Why? Because we are in the last days of promotion Cashback! And what is the Cashback? Well, users who buy through AppGallery They will receive a 30% back for all purchases they make in-game.

And how do I use my Cashback? The refund is made in Huawei Coupons, which act as digital money in the gallery … and this digital money can also be used in Free fire The more you buy, the more profit you will get!

And what are Huawei Coupons? Imagine that they are digital currencies that are priced 1 to 1 in local currency – that is, the amount of the coupon is equal to the same amount of pesos that you pay, without taxes.

Y Free fire It is not the only game that has current promotions. All major games of Huawei they are also attached to a number of benefits. Specifically, all the purchases you generate in December in Lords Mobile, Saint Seiya, Gardenscapes and Homescapes They guarantee you a 20% return on the purchase in the form of Coupons.

And how do I access the App Gallery? Very easy! To get started, download the APK of this page (Do not worry, it is an official page of the brand and therefore it is protected). Once you run the application, it will ask you to download the app HSM Core. Do it and finally, create your profile within the store You can start shopping now!

And what are you waiting for?

