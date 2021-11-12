The Asian tech giant, HUAWEI, introduced the new Lipstick FreeBuds with a luxurious design and cutting-edge technology. The brand mentioned that these headphones offer an audio consumer experience that is a guarantee for being a HUAWEI device.

The FreeBuds Lipstick have been designed by a multinational group of designers from the fashion, luxury industry, etc.

The goal of these headphones is to interpret luxury and nobility with a stainless steel body. The design processes that the company implemented pay tribute to the harmony and elegance of fine lines, he said in a statement.

The FreeBuds Lipstick feature a high quality, corrosion and wear resistant stainless steel charging case.

Also, the case has 30 complicated polishing processes to obtain a mirror-smooth surface.

Just as the design is unique, the color was an important part in its construction, since they are made with a combination of black, gold and red, classic colors of a lipstick.

These colors represent different things, as black is mystery, gold is luxury and red represents enthusiasm and charm.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick, Components











FreeBuds Lipstick

How much will they cost?

The price will be 4,699 pesos and you can buy it in the HUAWEI e-Shop from November 11 to 30.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick focused on an ergonomic simulation based on more than 10,000 models of human ears.

They have an AEM equalization setting that detects the shape of the ear canal and conditions of use.

Huawei Introduces Seven New Products Focused on Creativity and Innovation

This equalizer chooses the most suitable setting for users’ ears. On the other hand, through the HUAWEI AI Life application you can choose between three equalization modes.

You can connect a HUAWEI smartwatch to manage noise cancellation modes, battery life and control music playback.