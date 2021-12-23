In addition to presenting its first folding phone, Huawei has taken advantage of today’s event to showcase two new products that may succeed if they decide to sell them outside the Chinese market. So are the new wearables of the company.

As you well know, Huawei has just announced to the world its Huawei P50 Pocket, a foldable phone in the style of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 that, by design and features, seems to have a lot of potential.

But this has not been the only product that has been announced during the presentation, but in addition to the folding smartphone we have seen for the first time the Huawei Eyewear and the Huawei Watch D.

We are going to explain what each thing is, since it is about two totally different products despite both being what is called wearables.

The Huawei Eyewear is a smart glasses that works with HarmonyOS and that they bring interchangeable frames so that we can choose the style that best suits our outfit at all times.

Although have no option of augmented reality, these glasses are considered smart because they come with bone conduction headphones so that we can hear the voice commands but cannot be heard from the outside, or to listen to the notifications that reach us on the phone.

To work Huawei Eyewear requires a smartphone with EMUI 10 or higher or HarmonyOS. The way to link is through Bluetooth 5.2 and they have a USB-C port to charge. One of the pins has a haptic surface where the various functions are controlled.

The glasses are already on sale in China for about 235 euros at the current exchange rate and are sold with up to 6 different mounts. At the moment we do not know if they will be sold outside the Asian market.

As for the Huawei Watch D this is a smart watch which has the mission of becoming the most accurate and health-focused smartwatch in the entire market.

Between your sensors highlights the ability to measure blood pressure thanks to a small 40kPa compression pump that allows the wrist to be trapped and the measurement made like the rest of traditional tensiometers (although we do not know the durability of the product as it has a moving part).

In addition to the tensiometer belt we also have: accelerometer, gyroscope, electrocardiogram measurement, optical heart rate sensor, oximeter and barometer.

The panel is 1.64 “AMOLED screen with 456×280 pixel resolution And as for its autonomy, it ensures to last a whole week of normal use. Has 70 sports modes and the OS has obviously been developed by Huawei.

Its official price is 410 euros at the current exchange rate and for now it will go on sale in China next December 26. It is not known if it will come out of the Asian market.