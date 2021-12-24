“Many rounds of sanctions in the last three years have plunged us into the longest winter, but despite great difficulties, we have received strong support from consumers and partners around the world,” Yu said, closing the launch event. .

The vehicle is a midsize SUV designed with soundproof double-layer lenses, which provides a quiet environment. It is one of the bets to diversify the electric car market in China, since a week ago, the Nio company announced its model to compete in this sector.

And it is that China is the most important country in world sales of electric cars, since they represent 45% of this market, according to data from Jato Dynamics, which also reveals that six out of ten vehicles were manufactured in this country.

Despite this relevance, Tesla is the most relevant company, with 23% of the market share in the world electric car market and behind it are other Chinese companies. It should be mentioned that Huwei is not the only technology that sells smartphones and is now entering this market, as Xiaomi has also decided to take this path.