According to leaks posted on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform, Huawei could be working on a new folding smartphone, with a type design clamshell, which would place it as a competition for the Galaxy Z Flip, from Samsung, and the Moto Razr, from Motorola.

In this social network the supposed first images of the new folding Huawei were published, which it would integrate an elongated folding screen and, when closed, a smaller secondary screen would be visible, located in the housing. In addition, it would have a modern style and would come available in different vibrant colors. And according to the leaks, could be announced during the month of December.

In the images appear two different models, one equipped with a three-sensor main camera, and the other with a two-sensor system. The cameras are expected to be in charge of the Leica company, as is tradition in Huawei cell phones.

The company had previously ventured into the field of folding smartphones, with the Mate Xs and Mate X2 models, which have a folder-type design; However, this would be the first time that Huawei launched a folding type clamshell.

According to the leaks that are known so far, the name of the new folding would be Huawei Mate V and a detail that would make it different from its competitors would be the integration of a simplified hinge, manufactured by the same company.

Such a hinge would be “simpler than what we see in similar phones from other companies, but at the same time more reliable.” In addition, an advantage is that, being simplified and of its own manufacture, it could mean a lower final price than those of the competition.

On the other hand, due to the ongoing commercial restrictions that the United States has imposed on Huawei, its next folding smartphone would have to stay with 4G technology, as it cannot make the jump to 5G, at least for the moment; for this reason, it is believed that it could integrate a 4G version of the Snapdragon 888 and a Kirin 9000 SoC.