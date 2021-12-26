Huawei AppGallery: How to download and access up to 50% cash back on purchases in Free Fire, Lords Mobile, Saint Seiya, Homescapes and more?

Huawei has exclusive promotions to give you benefits for buying from its AppGallery and on any Android cell phone! We tell you how it is in this note!

Huawei AppGallery It is not only for brand phones. So that everyone can enjoy the benefits of using the virtual store, the cell phone brand decided that it would expand its user base to all devices that have Android.

And what are the benefits? Well, to start with your first purchase that you make within the application, Huawei will refund the up to 50% of your first purchase in Huawei Coupons. These coupons are a special digital currency that you can use in the store to buy. For any purchase you make the first time you will be refunded 20% Huawei Coupons ...and you can combine those coupons to get up to half of your money to spare. For example, if you buy something in Free Fire, you will have a 30% extra return added to that initial 20%.

Free fire It is not the only game that will give you benefits for the purchases you make. Lords Mobile, Saint Seiya, Gardescapes and Homescapes they have a 20 of cashback in coupons so you can continue shopping without putting in more money. This benefit is immediate, and can be used on all your purchases within these games during the month of December.

The first thing you have to do is to access to this page and download the APK of the application. Being an official application of Huawei, it is completely safe.

Later, you must run the APK to install it on your device. With click about it on the download screen of your Android, Will you be able to do it. Now you must create a Huawei ID. This is free of charge. To create it you must enter your profile within the AppGallery, clickkear in “login” and download HMS CORE.

And you … What are you waiting for?

Share it with whoever you want