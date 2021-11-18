Huawei has considered cybersecurity and the protection of user privacy to be essential, which is why it has indicated that it will never compromise cybersecurity for commercial interests.

That is why the Chinese technology company has put forward “four proposals” for the protection of the security and privacy of its consumer business, when considering the adoption of a derivative structure and process, the formulation of a security framework and hermetic privacy, the joint development of a security verification framework with industry stakeholders, and the opening of security and privacy capabilities to ecosystem partners.

Huawei’s privacy and cybersecurity principles include ensuring security, minimizing and processing data on devices, transparency and controllability, as well as protecting identity.

At Songshan Lake, in Dongguan, China, where the HDC was held, Kevin Ho stressed that the company has also established “three commitments” in terms of security and privacy, which guarantee, precisely, to users that privacy is a right fundamental.