In principle, this fact was quite reassuring, since it was expected that with his arrival the situation It would relax between the Chinese company and the US administration, but unfortunately it has not. In fact, the situation far from improving it has gotten worse after the new extension of measures against China. Many thought that Google It could resume contact with Huawei to reintroduce its apps, although it has not been and does not seem to be, although this does not mean that you cannot download its applications.

Greater reach

One of Biden’s latest moves as president has been expand the scope of the signed order last year by Trump, which vetoed any type of investment in a long list of Chinese companies. The reason it was carried out was to strengthen Beijing’s intelligence and security systems. In other words, not supporting the Chinese defense sector.

Xiaomi it was one of the last to be included in this extension of the blacklist made by Biden. The exponential growth of the brand has placed it in the government’s crosshairs, but the firm made a demand in the federal court of the United States. The company succeeded, thus forcing the administration to remove it from the list.