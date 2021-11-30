It has been a little over a year since the veto Huawei by the Government of the USA under Donald Trump. However, at the beginning of this year 2021, Joe biden he was inaugurated as the new president.
In principle, this fact was quite reassuring, since it was expected that with his arrival the situation It would relax between the Chinese company and the US administration, but unfortunately it has not. In fact, the situation far from improving it has gotten worse after the new extension of measures against China. Many thought that Google It could resume contact with Huawei to reintroduce its apps, although it has not been and does not seem to be, although this does not mean that you cannot download its applications.
Greater reach
One of Biden’s latest moves as president has been expand the scope of the signed order last year by Trump, which vetoed any type of investment in a long list of Chinese companies. The reason it was carried out was to strengthen Beijing’s intelligence and security systems. In other words, not supporting the Chinese defense sector.
Xiaomi it was one of the last to be included in this extension of the blacklist made by Biden. The exponential growth of the brand has placed it in the government’s crosshairs, but the firm made a demand in the federal court of the United States. The company succeeded, thus forcing the administration to remove it from the list.
Such is the scope of this list that the three largest telecommunications companies from China. These are: China Unicom, China Telecom and China Mobile. As if that weren’t enough, the White House plans to add more conglomerates later.
The last blow to Huawei
A few weeks ago a law was passed that removed any silver lining for the Asian tech giant. This new legislation is called the Safe Equipment Act and its purpose will be to prevent the Federal Communications Commission from providing licenses to companies that the Government has blacklisted.
Jessica Rosenworcel, president of the FCC, affirmed that this law aims to improve national security by ensuring that unreliable communications equipment will not be used. This situation is not only extrapolated to Huawei, but also to ZTE.
Both companies used the licenses granted by this Commission to continue getting benefits of the US market, but now that door has slammed shut. Huawei’s situation does not look good at all, because who knows if new measures will be approved soon to repel it.