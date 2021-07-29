HSBC México achieved in the first 6 months of the year profits for 5,935 million pesos, which represented a growth of 64.6% compared to the 3.605 million pesos registered in the same period last year.

According to data from its financial report sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), tEven between April and June, the financial institution’s earnings amounted to 3,039 million pesos., an increase of 113 percent compared to the same period last year.

With this, the bank presents a recovery after the falls in profits during 2020 in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, since the Last year it only earned 64 million pesos, 8,935 million pesos less than in 2019, that is, a decrease of 99.3%.

The financial institution indicated that in the second quarter of 2021, the balance of su loan portfolio was located at 365,606 million pesos, 11.3% less than in the same period of 2020.

While the balance of your consumer portfolio It was 62,684 million pesos, an increase of 2.6%; in turn, home loans reached 85,923 million pesos, an increase of 26.5%.

While the delinquency rate as of June 30 stood at 2.6% in its total loan portfolio, an increase of 0.4 percentage points with respect to the same quarter of last year.

