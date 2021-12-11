HSBC has chosen to carry out a simple but effective interactive strategy pTo improve customer visits to ATMs.

In addition to the fact that banks constantly compete to offer better services to consumers, they also choose to carry out creative activations and strategies that allow them to gain the trust of customers over the competition, in addition to trying to continue improving their experiences even after they have been won over.

Among them, there are some banking institutions that have positioned themselves in a better way in the consumer’s mind, having as a result that they have a greater offer of their services; According to a study by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (CNBV) in the Annual Financial Inclusion Panorama, in Mexico 2020, BBVA managed to be the financial institution with the highest number of point-of-sale terminals with 463,644, Santander in second with 249,045, Banorte in third with 168,838, Citibanamex with 119,207, Inbursa with 76,991 and HSBC with 43,684, among others.

Being a considerably competitive market, brands choose to carry out some marketing strategies what they achieve improve consumer experience, that although some institutions do not manage to be at the same height above the others in economic terms, they try to considerably improve the visit of clients as much as possible, offering a better quality of their services in order to improve the image of your spaces, done where HSBC is working,

Users on Twitter have shown the new HBSC interactive strategy while trying to improve your experience visiting their ATMs, placing a machine with claw game to be able to win some stuffed animals of its representative lion.

I came to the cashier from @HSBC_MX and they are playing garrita. 🥺 I want I want I want. #AmazingChristmas pic.twitter.com/TEeeoT6LjV – May Delgado (@Mariianuziimaie) December 9, 2021

I just left @HSBC_MX and there is the claw game, what a thrill. #AmazingChristmas pic.twitter.com/zCPKP4PBEO – Victor Alfonso (@esevicoalf) December 9, 2021

I made some payments to @HSBC_MX and I was surprised that they have this game 🤩 #AmazingChristmas pic.twitter.com/S201AV6BhY – Cesar Zavala. (@CesarZP_) December 9, 2021

This strategy with its interactive activation by HSBCDespite being relatively simple due to the number of times we have seen these machines in shopping malls and other spaces, it managed to look effective in front of the bank’s clients, who are excited to have the opportunity to win a lion teddy during their visit. to the ATM, making it more enjoyable to go to withdraw money or pay for different services, turning out to be a strategy effective.

The fact that brands choose to create some interactive strategies they manage to be well received by the consumer, improving your shopping experience in their spaces, resulting in clients exposing the companies’ efforts on social networks with a positive reference and achieving a type of unpaid advertising, in addition to raising the company’s image.

A few weeks ago, this type of experience where the experiential marketing is involved he raised a Mega store, offering its visitors who decided to have a beer a pleasant experience when opening the refrigerator and having the Champions League anthem sounded, an action that generated smiles and excitement on social networks, this being the better advertising for beers.

The post pandemic consumer Now he is looking for brands that provide him with experiences that manage to get him out of his daily life after his time of confinement, so this type of interactive strategies They will continue to be effective in improving the image of brands in the eyes of customers.

