Fortnite has made multiple collaborations with Marvel in the past, with Carnage and Venom teaming up in Season 8, and the Season 4 Battle Pass consisting of superheroes. It is also rumored that Spider-Man is coming soon, although we do not know how true this may be, the news was leaked a few weeks ago so, it is possible that we can see the ‘human spider’ soon.

Epic games not finished with the characters of Marvel, given that Nick fury It has been added as a new skin for players to unlock in Fortnite, with its own backpack, glider, and special pack. Nick fury is the director of the organization SHIELD and works closely with Avengers. Epic Games added his outfit to the Fortnite Item Shop Nov 26, and you can also get the SHIELD set.

Here’s everything included in the new SHIELD set:

Nick Fury costume

FIELD Pack backpack

Director’s Scythe Pick

First Hit Infiltration Glider

Quinjets in flight loading screen

Fury has played an important role in the movies of Marvel Cinematic Universe, and its appearance of Fortnite it is based on its appearance in them. The backpack is included with the outfit, but you will need to purchase the pickaxe and glider separately. The attire of Nick fury and the backpack pack cost 1,500 V-Bucks, while the parachute and pickaxe cost 800 V-bucks each.

This costs the same as a Legendary skin that includes all of these items, making it one of the cheapest bundles in the game. You can then equip the outfit of Nick fury while fighting the cube monsters. This pack is an exciting addition for fans of Marvel and Fortnite.