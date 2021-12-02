The Dead by Daylight community of players is enjoying all the news that the exciting horror video game presents to us. Just a few hours ago, the new Dead by Daylight DLC was released, featuring the killer La Artista, survivor Jonah Vasquez, and the Eagles Nest map.

Something that has surprised us is that Behavior Interactive wanted to celebrate this premiere with a new gift for the users of its asymmetric multiplayer horror video game.

And now you can get 150,000 free blood points for Dead by Daylight for a limited time, as the Canadian company has made known in the tweet that you can see right below and that it required the ingenuity of fans of the title.

“Did you think the others had been too easy? Crack this code and redeem it in game for a reward. Need a clue? ”Mentions a tweet posted on Dead by Daylight’s official Twitter account.

The code can be solved by exchanging each of the elements that make it up for its position in the alphabet, the so-called Freemason cipher. The end result is DECIPHERSTRIKE.

By entering it in the corresponding section in the in game store from Dead by Daylight, you will get 150,000 blood points for your account and to be able to use in whatever you think is most convenient.