The Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix will take place these two days at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. Currently, Max Verstappen is the leader of the drivers’ championships with 287.5, followed by L. Hamilton with 275.5 points, V. Bottas with 185 and in fourth place, “Checo Pérez”, will it be possible for him to reach the podium?

Never has a Mexican been on the podium at the Mexican Grand Prix and so far, Sergio Pérez with Red Bull has the best chances of reaching it.

Checo Pérez arrives positioning himself in fourth place in the championship

The Red Bull driver from Guadalajara arrives at the Mexican Grand Prix in fourth place in the world drivers’ championship with a total of 150 points, 35 points from the Finn Valttery Bottas.

The hope is that Checo reaches the Mercedes driver’s qualification for Red Bull to aspire to the team championship.

According to fans, everything indicates that Sergio Pérez has a real chance of getting on the podium this weekend at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, since in most races (13 of 17) he has been in the first 10 places.

The great excitement for the Mexican Grand Prix increases more and more and it is expected that Checo Pérez will be the protagonist at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez with the help of the Red Bull team. Specialists from the newspaper “El Record” believe that it is very likely that he will be on the podium and they ruled out that the location could be a factor that gives an advantage, since it may imply greater pressure for the pilot.

Hope increases: Sergio Pérez, the fastest in the third practice

Checo Pérez set the shortest time of the last practice session before qualifying for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Mexico, beating the leader of the table Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, of Mercedes, who is 12 points behind the leader, was the third.

Red Bull cars, thus far, dominated two of the three practice sessions.

For Checo Pérez to finish on the podium, “it would be incredible. The truth is the least that my country deserves, all my people. Since my first year I have had impressive support. It didn’t matter where it was. For me it would be a dream to finish, ”he said in a pilot at the press conference held in Plaza Carso, Mexico City.

The opportunities for Checo Peréz to reach the podium of the Mexican Grand Prix are summarized in that he had his best year in F1 in terms of podiums obtained, the tapatío earned the trust of the team by showing that he is a man of experience and will be at aboard one of the best F1 cars.

The RB16B is a great car, just remember the Grand Prix demonstration in Turkey, where it kept pace with Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes W12.

Despite the fact that the 2020 edition of the Mexico City Grand Prix had to be postponed for this year due to Covid-19, the Autódromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez is paralyzed by seeing a Mexican get on the podium for the first time. One thing Undoubtedly, Sergio Pérez has the support of his people and is willing to give the country the show and triumph they expect.

See more: