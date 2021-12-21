With Steven Spielberg’s new ‘West Side Story’ bringing the famous Broadway musical back to life, it’s time to take a look at the performers of his film and those who turned the previous Robert Wise adaptation into one of the most important movies of all time.

Yesterday and today

Sixty years are nothing, and if not tell Rita Moreno. The new adaptation of the musical ‘West Side Story’ is the best opportunity to learn about the changes in a world that always has room for a classic musical. Another thing is that it has an audience. Let’s see.

Natalie Wood / Rachel Zegler (Maria)





Superstar Natalie Wood was the original Maria. After sharing work with James Dean or John Wayne, ‘West Side Story’ remains one of the biggest hits of his career. In Steven Spielberg’s version, it is Rachel Zegler, a young Colombian-American actress and singer who takes on the role in her first film. We hope you a very promising future between the sequel to ‘Shazam!’ and ‘Snow White’ from, Danger, Marc Webb.

Richard Beymer / Ansel Elgort (Tony)





Richard Beymer was the Tony of ’61. With a long television tradition, Beymer had recurring roles in series so remembered like ‘Twin Peaks’, where he played the shady businessman Benjamin Horne. In Spielberg’s film the role falls into the hands of Ansel Elgort, the protagonist of the hit ‘Baby Driver’.

Rita Moreno / Ariana DeBose (Anita)





The unforgettable Rita Moreno was Anita, Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actress in 1962 and also remembered for her role in ‘Oz’. She is also an executive producer on the version of Spielberg, where she also plays the widow of Doc, the character played by Ned Glass in the 1961 version. The role of Anita in 2021 is for the dancer and actress Ariana DeBose, seen in the ‘ Hamilton ‘from Disney +.

George Chakiris / David Alvarez (Bernardo)





George Chakiris won another Oscar for the film in 1962 for his portrayal of Bernardo, the leader of the Sharks. In times of diversity and representation, Spielberg insisted that his gang be embodied by actors of Latin American origin. Thus, the actor and dancer David Alvarez, from the musical ‘Billy Eliott’, becomes the new Bernardo.

Russ Tamblyn / Mike Faist (Riff)





Another ‘Twin Peaks’ treasure, Russ Tamblyn, took care of Riff, the leader of the rival gang. In the 2021 film, Mike Faist, an American actor and singer from the Broadway scene, takes on the role. Faist was Tony Award nominee for his performance in the musical ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, which now comes to our theaters in the form of a feature film.

Simon Oakland / Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank)





Simon Oakland lent his features to Lieutenant Schrank, the cop trying to restore order in neighborhoods of a New York where two rival gangs collide. In this new adaptation, he is played by actor Corey Stoll, the nemesis of ‘Ant-Man’ in the remarkable first installment of the Marvel character.

Ned Glass / Rita Moreno (Doc / Valentina)





To adapt ‘West Side Story’ today, Steven Spielberg and his screenwriter, Tony Kushner, came up with the idea for completely reinvent the character from Doc, Tony’s pharmacist and confidant played by Ned Glass in 1961. The result was that Doc would be replaced by his widow, Valentina. “Rita was very involved in the production, not only as an actress playing Valentina (…) but also as an executive producer“says Spielberg.”It has a unique perspective and its presence unites generations, represents a living connection between the original film and ours.“.