These are some recommendations for a hypothetical power outage that we may suffer during the next few weeks, something unlikely, but not impossible.

There is some uncertainty about the tiny chances that we will suffer a blackout that can last several days in our country, and that is that Spain costs with natural gas reserves equivalent to 40 days of consumption in addition to several solid supply alternatives.

Be that as it may, there is a blackout due to the energy crisis or some natural disaster, it is always convenient to be prepared for that occasion so as not only not to remain in the dark but also to have enough tools and accessories so that we can, for example, heat and make our meals.

Although there are many survival manuals against blackouts, the truth is that it does not take that much to be able to “survive” in one of these circumstances. The most logical thing is to think first of Power Generators, but it is the most expensive and difficult to install if you live in a block of neighbors.

The refrigerator is one of the appliances that you are always consuming, and sometimes too much. You can try to reduce the consumption they make and, consequently, also the economic cost they entail.

A very important thing that few people do is to protect your electronic devices. It is convenient to protect electronic equipment from spikes or overloads that a power outage may bring. It should be avoided that our mobile phone is plugged in, that our laptop is plugged into the network or even the game console, so as not to get an unpleasant surprise.

Other measures that we can take much cheaper is the purchase of lanterns and candles, and although it will not involve a significant economic investment, it could be used up quickly in this type of event, so it would be advisable to get a few units.

When it comes to mobile phones, it is always convenient have some type of charger or external battery fully charged, or several units of it.

This could ensure that in the event of an eventual power outage of one day or even several days, we can charge our mobile without problem using this type of external chargers that are really cheap. It would also be convenient to surround ourselves with camping batteries.

Another important aspect is to use the access point of your mobile to your data network so that other electronic devices such as the Smart TV or the laptop can connect to the Internet, since the main router in your house would stop working without the electrical network .

Another concern is to think of the refrigerator with all those foods that could go bad. So it would be convenient bet on food that does not spoil and that they can help us to get out of some trouble.

In any case, in the XXI century, it is quite unlikely that a power outage will happen that will last several hours, but you always have to be cautious in life and surely many of these tips can be useful for what may come.