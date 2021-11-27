All fans of the beloved Halo video game saga are enjoying the arrival of the multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite which allows us to fight with friends in online confrontations with other players in the purest style of the previous installments.

Something that has surprised us greatly is that the developers have incorporated several tools that are available to all players, although some are not as accessible on the first try.

Although the idea is that the players enjoy the most comfortable games possible. For some of the players who are already enjoying the multiplayer of Halo Infinite, and which happens in most games with voice chat included, it is the annoyance of having to listen to other teammates when they do not contribute anything good or simply do noisy.

For this, we teach you to silence other players in Halo Infinite multiplayer, so you can play with total freedom and silence. This basic guide will allow you to mute players on the Xbox title.

It should be noted that these tips are to temporarily or permanently silence the players, as it best suits you to play the different Halo Infinite modes. The first thing you should do is pause when you are in a game, open the game menu and go to the chat and friends options, located in the lower right corner of the screen.

Once in this section, the active players in the game will appear, being able to silence them all with the Y button, or on the contrary, select the noisy player and silence him particularly.

Also, you can go to the game’s audio settings and disable all voice and text chat, so you can play more calmly. Undoubtedly, good and practical functions that will make the games of players who do not want to listen to others, who simply want to play in silence, more functional.