If you liked the Korean series that has broken viewing records on Netflix, you are in luck since they have just announced that there will surely be a second season and they have just released a video of more than 12 minutes with videos behind the cameras during filming.

There is no doubt that The Squid Game It has marked milestones on Netflix and that it has been a series that everyone has been talking about.

The great photography of the plans, those bloody scenes and the urge to survive make it a very addictive series that has reached the hearts of users around the world.

If you have stayed with want to see more until the already confirmed second season, a video has been posted on YouTube on the channel Still Watching Netflix

If you like to see how the series was made Or do you want to see the cast of actors interacting outside of their characters, it’s worth checking out.

If you are a fan of the characters Jung Ho-yeon (Kang Sae-byeok) and Lee Yoo-mi (Ji-yeong), who play those characters almost emo, with no apparent happiness, you will appreciate seeing them laugh.



It is clear that you will be able to have a more complete vision of how different scenes were recorded, how are the tests, how each moment of the series has been organized with this video.

From arrival to Netflix Last February, the Squid Game has generated more than one billion of value for the company and it is a very important figure that also sweetens something more when the production cost 21.4 million dollars.

Be that as it may, it is clear that we are going to see a second season of this series in 2022 and in the meantime, we can take a look at this video from behind the scenes.