Watch out, spoilers. Chloé Zhao revealed how they signed the actor who was part of the post-credits scene of Los Eternos, and how that moment was devised in the film.

If you haven’t seen the movie yet, beware there are spoilers. Chloé Zhao, the director of The Eternals, spoke about the post-credits scene of the new movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to confirming that the voice warning Dan of the dangers of the Ebon Sword was from Mahershala Ali, he also spoke about the signing of Harry Styles as Eros, Thanos’ brother.

“I launched the idea of ​​Pip the Troll and Eros a while ago, and I never approached it like ‘let’s create the character of Eros and find an actor’. The conception of Eros, Thanos’s brother, which is very interesting and for which I have a whole backstory in my head; it came about because I thought, ‘Let’s ask Harry to play it’ “, explained the director in a interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

“I have been following his career since Dunkirk and I thought he had the perfect temperament, what he represented, to play the character of Eros. When I brought it up to Marvel it was pretty bummer ‘here’s Eros, played by Harry, can we do it?’ And then when they said yes, I went to Harry and said, ‘Hey, what do you think?’ “, he assured.

But who is Eros?

As Pip the troll explains in the aforementioned post-credits scene, the character of Harry Styles is “the royal prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, thief of hearts and victor over Black Robert … the great adventurer Starfox!” This information is confirmed by the character himself, who claims to be an Eternal at the time he warns Thena, Makkari and Druig that their friends are in trouble. The incorporation of the singer in Los Eternos took the audience by surprise, who hope that the young man has a great future in the UCM.