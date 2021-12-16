Symptoms of diabetes Type 2 are subtle in the initial stage, which is often mistaken for other conditions. In most cases, diabetes is only found when the condition becomes severe and the risk of complications increases.

Type 2 diabetes, if caught early, is easy to control and, in some cases, even reversible. There are several signs to detect diabetes earlier and one of them is related to your trips to the bathroom.

What happens in case of diabetes?

Diabetes is a condition in which the body does not make or use insulin to convert glucose into energy. It leads to an increase in the level of sugar in the blood. Constantly high blood sugar levels begin to affect other functions of the body and organs. Type 2 diabetes affects every cell in the body and causes a wide range of symptoms.

No two people experience the same symptoms. The condition progresses slowly and there is enough time to delay or reverse it if symptoms are recognized at an early stage.

Frequent urination: the most common signs

If your trips to the bathroom have increased lately or you wake up frequently at night to use the bathroom, we recommend that you get tested for type 2 diabetes. According to Dr. Aditya S Chowti, senior consultant for internal medicine at Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bangalore. Polyuria or frequent urination is a well-known sign of diabetes.

“Increased trips to the bathroom may indicate that a person has developed diabetes mellitus. It can occur in various disorders, including type 1 and type 2 diabetes, ”he said.

For many people, urinating 6 to 7 times in 24 hours is considered normal. Going to the bathroom 4 to 10 times a day can also be normal if the person is healthy and does not have any other medical conditions. Anything above him needs immediate medical attention.

The connection between diabetes and frequent urination

When the amount of glucose or sugar in the blood rises, the kidneys have to work harder to remove it from the system.

“It happens because the sugars in the urine are very high and carry fluid with them as they are excreted,” explained Dr. Srinivasa P. Munigoti, an endocrinology consultant at Fortis Hospital. Our kidneys remove excess sugar from the blood, which is eliminated from the body through urine.

The whole process leads to excessive urine production, which increases trips to the bathroom. Some people even wake up at night after every 2-3 hours to urinate. If not managed in time, diabetes can even damage the kidneys or bladder.

Other rare signs of diabetes.

Frequent urination can also be due to other reasons such as age, excess alcohol, or caffeine intake. Dr. Chowti explained that frequent urination in pregnancy, liver disease, kidney disease, hypercalcemia, Cushing’s syndrome, anxiety, and other conditions can be symptoms of diabetes insipidus. It is a condition in which the body cannot balance its fluid levels.

The surest way to know if you have diabetes is to look for other symptoms. Some other early symptoms that appear with frequent urination are dry mouth, unexplained weight loss, foot numbness, frequent urinary tract infection, and blurred vision.

The doctor explained: “In young people, diabetes can manifest itself in various ways. However, due to the absence of the typical signs, unusual symptoms such as swollen or infected gums, skin discoloration, tingling, numbness, strange sensations in the feet, visual disturbances / fluctuations, hearing loss, lethargy and cycles may be experienced. of sleep not synchronized ”.

