Spider-Man: no way home marks a new milestone in the expectations that a film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and superheroes in general. Especially because of the possibility that the versions of Peter Parker played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appear in the film, beginning with the inclusion of the multiverse in the overall storyline of the franchise.

In fact the fourth — and perhaps the fifth — phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be focused on the immense effects that can occur from the connection between different parallel universes and the variants of different characters. We saw it in Loki, was suggested in Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision) and we will also see it in Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness.

With Spider-Man: no way home, the possibilities are opened to see the previous versions of Peter Parker reunited. The second trailer has already told us that Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Christian Haden Church) and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), whom we have seen in previous movies, will reappear. Only final confirmation remains that Maguire and Garfield will also be there.

How will Peter Parker’s versions of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield be introduced in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’?

According to revealed Daniel Richtman, who has a very good reputation for revealing secrets behind major Marvel productions, the Peter Parker variants played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield they will appear first as “scientists pooling their knowledge.” Later they will don their respective costumes and join Peter Parker from Tom holland in the fight in Spider-Man: no way home.

For now, according to rumors, the day that Marvel studios and Sony Pictures reveal the presence of Maguire and Garfield in the film will be today November 29. The reason why they would anticipate it is that the specialized critics will see the film before its premiere and the presence will inevitably leak. We’ll see if it really happens.

Spider-Man: no way home opens on December 16 in cinemas around the world. Tickets go on sale today, although the hours are not clear. Some movie theater chains don’t offer them yet.