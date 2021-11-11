In the photographic times that we are living, the most important thing is immediacy. Everything has to be already, in the moment, for yesterday. And the best way to do that, they say, is with mobile photography. But we are forgetting that with our digital camera and a mobile the results are better and practically as fast. So let’s get to know how we can work without problems with a camera and a mobile.

This article arises from a recent personal experience. I have been working as a photographer since I was 18 years old. Like I always say, the camera has allowed me to enter the palaces and the most humble houses. Meet the intellectuals and the forgotten of society. But times change and every time I spend more time writing and teaching photography than with the camera on my shoulder.

I always do acts, presentations and so on. But recently I had a diploma ceremony chaired by a minister in which they needed the photos quickly for the press releases. The press officer introduced himself and gave me the unexpected news … They needed the images in the shortest possible time.



Mobile and camera

I, with a turn of the century mentality, told him that as soon as he got home I would send them to him. He looked at me, very politely, and said:

Don’t have a mobile?

The answer was obvious. Yes of course. The first thing I thought is to take the photos with my mobile, but the problem is that in a dark auditorium there was no choice but to go up to 3200 ISO minimum if you didn’t have a flash. And that there is no mobile that supports it.

Work with the quality of a camera and the speed of a mobile

But I realized how versatile today’s cameras are. And one rarely talked about function is camera connectivity. Even in advertising they forget to say it. If you look at that of the Sony A7 IV, it doesn’t even stand out in the overview.



Featured features

We have to dive into the full specs to find it. Many people may even think that we are in the same situation as the 3D function of televisions. But it is there, hidden among the many benefits. And with increasingly interesting possibilities.



Among the specifications

I know that sports photographers, for example, have optimized this theme to unsuspected levels, but if you don’t need to send your work immediately we are going to see a method that allows to deliver any work in less than 5 minutes.

That day I was with my Sony A7 III and an iPhone 13. A camera that is already outdated (but still perfect) and one of the phones of the year. So I will explain how to do it with these two teams. I assure you that the steps to follow do not change much if you do not have the same devices.

Of course, it is interesting to go through the official page of your camera to see the verified mobiles. An unpleasant surprise is that my personal mobile (Xiaomi) is not … So I will have to forget about spending little money on these things … (Yes, I have tried it, but it is not that fast and it fails when you least you expect it).

Not long ago, just six years ago, at Engadget Foto we recommended buying a camera with a WiFi connection. And by then the Eyefi Mobi Pro cards were in fashion, which allowed to connect with the camera … Times change very fast.

From this moment we will have the best of each device working together. The quality of the camera with the connectivity of the phone. We forget to download the photos to a computer and to have fair quality when shooting in low-light environments.

How to send the photographs of our camera through the mobile

To achieve a good job we have to install the transfer application compatible with our camera on our mobile phone. In the case of Sony we have Imaging Edge Mobile. Each brand has its own app (Canon has Canon Camera Connect; Nikon works with Snapbridge; Fuji with FujiFilm Camera Remote …

In my case, and for the convenience of having the license, I also have Adobe Lightroom installed. As we have already seen in this article, the results are practically the same as those of the desktop application.

The steps to follow

The first thing is to do your job correctly. So before embarking on the adventure you have to prove in the tranquility of your home that everything works perfectly. We will never recommend doing this during the work that you have been commissioned to:

We download the applications on the mobile.



Imaging Edge Mobile

We take a test photograph with our camera.

We synchronize the camera with the mobile following the instructions. In the case of the Sony A7III the steps are: We press the play button We press the button Send (the mobile icon) or go to the menu Network> Func Send to smart.> Send to smartphone and we choose Select on this device . We choose the images that we want to transfer. Now we go to the mobile and in Imaging Edge Mobile we are going to Connect with a new camera> Scan a QR Code . We scan the Qr with the mobile and we will have both devices connected forever.

Once the photos are downloaded we can see them on the mobile without problems . Remember that the size of these copies is 2MP .

And from now on you can send them or better yet, do a quick development in Adobe Lightroom to improve their appearance.

As these copies are for social networks, it does not make much sense to do a zone development. So even with the automatic adjustment the results are very good (as long as the photography is).



In that button is the key

Once the session is over, it barely took ten minutes (It was the first time I had done it) to select the photos that best told the act I photographed, download them to my mobile and process them in Lightroom to send them by email.

Five years ago the same process would have taken me at least half an hourNot counting the time it takes to get to my house and the download of all the photographs. Delivery time is reduced, the quality is similar for the final destination and we all end up happy.

The only problem of all is really the speed. You cannot edit more than 600 photos in five minutes with guarantees. Good photographs can always be forgotten and it will never be the same to reveal a RAW than a 2MB proxy.

But it is time to adapt. You no longer need just a good camera that allows you to shoot with quality in low light situations. You also have to buy a good mobile that lets you do your job with guarantees … In the end, as always, everything depends on you, but with the best devices everything will be much easier.