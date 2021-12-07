How to wirelessly charge the Poco X3 NFC

Despite the fact that this terminal does not come with the necessary technology to use this type of load, if we get a wireless charging adapter we can “integrate” it through an accessory.

Instead, the downside of this property is that not all phones have the necessary technology integrated to be able to use wireless charging. An example of this is one of Xiaomi ’s launches last year, the POCO X3 NFC , a model that is not compatible with this faculty. Although this does not mean that there is no method to load it in this way.

One of the latest incorporated into a large number of smartphones that we can find today is the wireless charging . Many users still prefer the basic load, to name it in some way. However, the comfort which provides not to depend on a cable and the problems that may appear in the future with its wear are a real plus.

The operation of this add-on is really simple, because all you have to do is connect it to the USB-C port Of the device. Which will transfer energy to the charging mat to fill the phone’s capacity.

The best thing about them are their dimensions, since take up practically no physical space, attaching to the mobile housing and offering a highly adjustable glide. This is because they are designed not to be perceived. On the other hand, the negative is that the USB-C input will always remain busy, something that you can easily solve by removing it.

Wireless charger

Chances are, at this point, you still don’t have a cargo mat. Of course, a very relevant fact that must be taken into account is that the speed charging will never be as high as that provided directly by the cable, so do not think that you will have your smartphone ready in the same interval of weather than before.

The main advantage of these mats are the accessibility that accompanies them, that is, you can be busy doing any task and reply to a message in an instant to return to place it on the platform. This would save us the fact of connecting and disconnecting the terminal if the cable is not long enough. A situation that, in addition, can generate internal damage in the port. When you have it, plug it into the power and place the cell phone on the carpet.

There is a great variety of them, but if you don’t want to complicate yourself excessively, it is best to opt for one basic alternative. Be careful, not all smartphones are compatible with them. So it is necessary that you take a careful look at the product description. In this way you will save yourself any inconvenience in the future.

Why the POCO X3 NFC?

Xiaomi’s smartphone has some suitable characteristics in all its sections to a excessively low price. Its screen with AMOLED panels, its Snapdragon 732G processor, its Sony main camera and its 5160 mAh battery stand out above the rest.

All this and more for the spectacular figure of 200 euros. A negligible amount considering the specifications of the Xiaomi terminal. For this reason, it is a great choice for using wireless charging.