How to whiten teeth naturally

Last update: December 28, 2021

Tooth color is a concern for millions of people around the world. The search for teeth with a perfect white shade is the illusion for most, which may lead them to opt for long-term treatments that are detrimental to the parts. Today we show you what expectations you should have and 5 tips to whiten your teeth naturally.

As they point out The experts, the urge for perfect teeth can lead to an excess of teeth whitening treatments. Although in an isolated way these dental aesthetic treatments are not harmful, in excess they can work against you. This is why the tips for naturally whitening teeth that we have chosen take into account only natural alternatives.

Can teeth be whitening naturally?

Yes, it is possible to whiten teeth naturally. Although when we think of teeth whitening in general we think of chemical treatments, in reality natural ones are more effective in terms of preserving the tooth and obtaining a more realistic tone.

It is at this point that you must clarify the idea you have regarding the color of the teeth. Each piece is lined with a cover known as enamel. The enamel is white, although the layer of dentine underneath it has a yellowish hue. Since the enamel is a bit translucent, some of that yellowish coating is visible on almost everyone.

When you have worn enamel, your teeth will appear more yellow because the underlying dentin layer will be closer to the surface. Fortunately, tooth enamel can be recovered well through specialized treatment, by means of toothpastes with high fluoride content and of course with the help of a change in eating habits.

In any case, note that slightly yellowish teeth are not a sign of poor oral hygiene. Teeth that range from white to yellow are not signs of decay or oral disease. Bearing this in mind is very important, since the obsession with white teeth can make you forget this important detail.

Finally, and as they point out The expertsMost artificial teeth whitening treatments contain hydrogen peroxide and carbamide peroxide. In large concentrations, these substances cause deproteinization and demineralization of the teeth.. Therefore, it is better to bet on the tips to whiten teeth naturally that we leave you below.

5 tips to whiten teeth naturally

Now that you know that you must redefine your idea of ​​”white teeth” and that artificial treatments are detrimental to the health of the pieces (at least when they are used in excess), we propose 5 tips to whiten teeth naturally. In the end we leave you with some recommendations in your lifestyle that will be useful to preserve the white tone for longer.

1. Rinses with natural oil

Some natural oils have shown certain benefits for oral health, but they should not replace traditional products.

These rinses include coconut, sunflower, sesame, or olive oil. There is evidence that coconut oil contains teeth whitening properties. These oils may have antibacterial properties that can control the growth of pathogens in the mouth.

The way to use these oils to your advantage is to rinse for 20 minutes. This should be done after brushing and flossing, not as a substitute for these habits. This is something that also applies to the other tips to whiten teeth naturally, since daily brushing and flossing is irreplaceable.

2. Brushed with baking soda

The studies Y the investigations endorse the use of baking soda as a method to whiten teeth in a natural way. It is a safe and minimally invasive option that you can use to complement your daily tooth care habits.

Ideally, you should buy toothpastes based on baking soda, although you can also make a homemade paste with water and a drop of lemon and use it in the company of your toothbrush. Since this ingredient also controls the growth of bacteria, it is an excellent alternative to prevent cavities.

3. Eat fruits

This is one of the lesser known naturally teeth whitening tips, as well as one of the most controversial among experts. The studies Y the investigations point out that the consumption of fruits such as pineapple, papaya, strawberry and lemon can report moderate whitening in teeth. You can then increase the consumption of these fruits in your daily diet.

4. Apple cider rinses

Experts suggest that although it lacks the miraculous properties popularly attributed to it, apple cider contains antimicrobial and antifungal agents. You can rinse after brushing every day for at least 20 seconds. Keep in mind that the results are modest, so it will take several weeks for the results to be seen.

5. Wash with turmeric paste

Turmeric is an ingredient that has been used for millennia for its antibacterial, antioxidant, and astringent properties. Some experts have suggested Take advantage of these qualities in dentistry, especially to control the bacterial flora that can cause stains on the teeth and bad breath.

To take advantage of it, make a paste with a little water and brush your teeth for at least two minutes. Then you should wash your mouth very well to remove traces of the ingredient and prevent it from discoloring other parts of the mouth. As with other natural teeth whitening remedies, avoid swallowing the ingredient in the process.

Recommendations to have white teeth naturally

Avoiding excessive consumption of coffee can be helpful in preventing darkening of the tooth surface.

In parallel with what we have already taught you, you must implement a series of changes in your lifestyle if you want to preserve the white color of the pieces. Take them into account and consider that, in addition to benefiting you from an aesthetic point of view, they will also benefit you in the general plan of your oral health:

Reduce your intake of tobacco and alcohol.

Avoid excess caffeine.

Cut down on products made with refined sugar.

Cut down on sugary drinks of any kind.

Always use dental floss.

Book an appointment with a trusted dentist at least once a year.

Change your toothbrush regularly.

If you keep these basic tips in mind, you will ensure that the enamel does not deteriorate, which in turn will preserve the white tone of your teeth. If you think you may have an enamel deficiency, consult with a dental professional to design a plan that will allow you to recover it.

