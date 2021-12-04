Put together a timeless and infallible garment with one of our celebs reference in the world of fashion is synonymous with success. We talk about cowboys and Olivia Palermo. The piece that we use the most in our wardrobe allows us a thousand and a few combinations and if we look for inspiration every look Palermo is a gold mine. In order to give a new life to the pants that we have abandoned in the back of the closet, we recall several styles of the it girl.

Cowboy + white knit sweater + orange coat





We fire the starting gun with one of ours looks favorites. We love how Olivia pairs a ripped knee skinny jean with black military boots, a white sweater, and a bold orange coat. The detail? Tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Two-tone jeans + leather cape + silver loafers





We jump to an option to wear striped jeans. In this case, Palermo opts for two-tone trousers accompanied by a beautiful brown leather cape and vibrant silver loafers. XXL glasses do the rest.

Ripped jeans + white blazer + white shoes





This style is ten to go to the office in spring. Palermo wears straight-cut jeans with rips along with a white shirt and a blazer of the same color. To the set he adds some flat pointed-toe shoes also in white.

Cowboy + brown knit sweater + gray fur coat





Surely they are The same skinny jeans with ripped knee in the first image. On this occasion, Olivia prefers to dress them in a sweater with a brown braided detail with a high neck, a gray fur coat and beautiful black ankle boots with gold detail. If you are not a fan of fur coats, you can opt for a feather or a tailored model.

Cowboy + white shirt + sequin jacket





Again, the striped jean. Palermo teaches us how to wear a black sequin jacket: with a straight jean, a white shirt and some stilettos from Animal Print with feathers and a large flower.

Cowboy + white shirt + full color bag





Finally, a cool look for spring. Olivia looks a simple medium wash skinny jean wearing a white mandarin collar shirt, a full-color handbag, and mules with buckle strass by Manolo Blahnik when we have the information.

Photographs | Gtres, Imaxtree