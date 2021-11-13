T-shirt dresses are a wardrobe staple that always brings out its full potential on the most comfortable days of summer. But in winter we continue to find formulas to take them out for a walk, combining them throughout the year. With cycling tights, sports or sandals, but also in more elaborate ways like these.

With blazer male and many accessories

The blazers are masculine and very large, perfect to combine with the T-shirt dresses in the halftime season. Put special emphasis on accessories, because they are responsible for raising the look To infinity.

How To Combine A T-shirt Dress

With jersey oversize and high boots

On top of the dress we can add a knitwear such as sweaters, vests or cardigans. This and some high boots will give that XXXL T-shirt a very boho-chic, especially if we bet on a model western.

how to wear a t-shirt dress

With a long skirt and heels for evening looks

We even have ideas to show off the t-shirt dress in posh nights. Because we can add heels and an evening bag, but if we also combine it with a long flared skirt and openings, we will be the queens of the party.

How To Combine A T-shirt Dress

With sneakers for a look all terrain

T-shirt dresses are perfect for the simplest: the days where comfort and looseness prevail without losing the style. With tights, trainers and sunglasses you will be the most.

How To Combine A T-shirt Dress

Cover photo | @wearwild.

Photos | @wearwild, @ paula.loves, @laura_eguizabal, Gtres.