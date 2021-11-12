Finally, the 2021 edition of Disney Plus Day has arrived. This Friday, November 12, the global entertainment giant will present all its content marketing artillery to face its rivals: Netflix, Apple +, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount +, among many others.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series, the potential appearance of Black Knight, The Book of Boba Fett and Hawkeye are some of the novelties that are expected to be presented at Disney + Day, an online event that promises to have hundreds of thousands of viewers around the world.

The video on demand platform celebrates its two years of life and does so with premieres, previews, confirmations, trailers, presentations of new series and movies. All online, live and direct.

How to see Disney Plus Day 2021 in Mexico: time and platforms

Taking into account the time differences, Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars fans living in Mexico can see the event, trailers and product presentations of Disney Plus Day from 8 a.m. this Friday, November 12 .

In Argentina, from 11 in the morning. In Spain, the show starts at 3pm.

For members who are subscribers of the streaming platform, the event can be followed from the same application.

What’s more, on the official Disney Plus Twitter account Each of the announcements will be shown little by little: from trailers to important information, such as new series launch schedules and streaming arrivals in new countries and prices.

We are not crying, a year of stories got into our eyes 😭❤️. The time has come to celebrate the #DisneyPlusDay! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/3qLfXbYWpO – Disney + Latin America (@disneyplusla) November 11, 2021

Kareem Daniel, CEO of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said of the event: “Since we launched the streaming service a couple of years ago, Disney + has reached audiences across the globe with its engaging original content and a huge catalog of films and series ”.

With Disney’s keynote, the platform will release some new movies, including “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” at no extra cost.

As we said before, in addition, rumors say that there will be news regarding the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Black Knight, something about The Book of Boba Fett and possibly about Hawkeye.

Among the premieres already confirmed by Disney are Olaf Presents, a series with shorts starring Olaf, from Frozen-2; ¡Ciao Alberto !, a short related to the Pixar film Luca: A new short about The Simpsons; more episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum From National Geographic; Dopesick, the new Star series starring Michael Keaton, among others.