We are a few hours away from saying goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022. As tradition dictates, we will eat the 12 grapes while we watch the New Year’s Eve Chimes. A tradition in which new technologies have also emerged and that offer us several alternatives to see the bells through the DTT channels that broadcast them live. These are some of the ways to see the chimes online, through social networks like Twitch and even drink the grapes with Alexa.
Take the lucky grapes to the beat of the chimes is a tradition that Spaniards do not lack. It consists of eating a grape with each bell that sounds in Madrid Puerta del Sol at 00:00 the night of December 31st January 1 of the new year. The theory says that if you eat all the grapes on time you will have good luck in the coming year. Of course, pay attention to the rooms because there is always someone in the family who goes ahead and ends before time.
In recent years the chimes have been marked by controversial Pedroche dresses in Antenna 3 accompanied by Alberto Chicote in which every year we are accustomed to keeping the unknown of the dress until the moment of taking the grapes. On the other hand, in La 1 we usually see the veterans Anne Igartiburu and Ana Obregón, although this year she will be replaced by Jacob Petrus, since Ana has tested positive for Covid-19. To the traditional television channels that broadcast the chimes live, today platforms such as Twitch in which this year we can see Ibai Llanos and Ramón García.
How to see the chimes on Twitch
Many anxiously await the alliance of the famous streamer Ibai Llanos and a classic of the classics in the history of the chimes such as Ramón García. The presenter returns to Puerta del Sol with Ibai, who was the architect of this idea. Both come from two very different sides of communication, but it is a clear example that unity is strength and that you have to know how to adapt to new times.
Twitch is a streaming platform specialized in broadcasting video game games live and it has been the chosen platform on which Ibai and Ramón will ring the bells this year. A way to bring together new generations with a classic face of the chimes like Ramón García. This is not the first time that Ibai has eaten the grapes with his followers. Last year reached peaks of 540,000 spectators, surpassing some audiences of autonomic channels. Two Basque communicators hand in hand to welcome 2022 through Twitch.
To see the chimes on Twitch, you do not need to be registered on the streaming platform or install the application on your mobile. All you have to do is enter twitch.tv and access the magnifying glass icon and enter Ibai’s name to find her profile. If for any reason you have difficulty finding it, this is the Ibai Llanos Twitch account.
This year I will ring the bells in 2021 with Ramón García.
We will do them from the Puerta del Sol in Madrid, on one of the balconies.
This is going to be historic. pic.twitter.com/WONkm3a16T
– Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) November 28, 2021
Chimes with Alexa
Alexa does not stop including new functions and we can also take the 12 grapes with it. We can ask Alexa to remind us to prepare the grapes for tonight with the command “Alexa, remind me to prepare the grapes for tonight”. If you don’t want to choke tonight you can rehearse by simply saying “Alexa, give me the chimes”.
Once Alexa hears us, it will begin to chime. Alexa gives them a way using the onomatopoeia “dong, dong.” If you have a smart speaker with integrated Alexa, this is definitely a way to take the grapes and welcome the new year. We recommend that you do a previous test to know at the moment that you have to invoke the voice assistant.
What is the way you prefer to see the chimes? We wish you a happy new year.