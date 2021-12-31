Take the lucky grapes to the beat of the chimes is a tradition that Spaniards do not lack. It consists of eating a grape with each bell that sounds in Madrid Puerta del Sol at 00:00 the night of December 31st January 1 of the new year. The theory says that if you eat all the grapes on time you will have good luck in the coming year. Of course, pay attention to the rooms because there is always someone in the family who goes ahead and ends before time.

In recent years the chimes have been marked by controversial Pedroche dresses in Antenna 3 accompanied by Alberto Chicote in which every year we are accustomed to keeping the unknown of the dress until the moment of taking the grapes. On the other hand, in La 1 we usually see the veterans Anne Igartiburu and Ana Obregón, although this year she will be replaced by Jacob Petrus, since Ana has tested positive for Covid-19. To the traditional television channels that broadcast the chimes live, today platforms such as Twitch in which this year we can see Ibai Llanos and Ramón García.

How to see the chimes on Twitch

Many anxiously await the alliance of the famous streamer Ibai Llanos and a classic of the classics in the history of the chimes such as Ramón García. The presenter returns to Puerta del Sol with Ibai, who was the architect of this idea. Both come from two very different sides of communication, but it is a clear example that unity is strength and that you have to know how to adapt to new times.