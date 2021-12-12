Who doesn’t like to watch a movie on Netflix in the best HD quality? Regardless of whether you are in front of the television or directly at the computer, there can always be inconveniences that no one is exempt from. Audio errors or poor video quality They are quite frequent, but since everything has a solution, in this article we will indicate the guidelines so that you can configure and obtain 1080p quality in Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Certainly, adjusting the video quality regarding the movies, series or documentaries that Netflix offers, is not that simple. Sometimes, errors are obvious when you log in to your device, or in this case, it is not so simple to click settings to solve the problem quickly. In addition, this platform is usually slower depending on the network connection speed when opening the Chrome or Mozilla browsers. So, adjust the video quality based on your internet speed.

Despite this, you can configure Netflix on a 1080p quality from these browsers completely manually. That is, you have the option of choosing this type of quality so that the platform does not automatically optimize the movies depending on the connection speed of your network. Remember that you can also watch your favorite Netflix series from the mobile App and website if you are looking for more comfort.

Change the settings concerning the video quality in the browser, it takes a number of important steps to achieve this. Here, you have the alternative of set the quality depending on the different levels, such as the basic, the medium and the high which is characterized by being 1080p. Keep in mind that if you use data, this means a higher cost in the service. Anyway, below we show you the two best ways to achieve the goal.

If you browse through Chrome

Many people prefer to download Netflix on a Smart TV, but if your favorite browser is Chrome, you can still enjoy these services from there. At the moment of obtaining that long-awaited quality, you need download an extension called Netflix 1080p. Since to date it is not possible for the browser to reproduce the content in full HD by itself. Generally, it plays them in 720p.

Thanks to this free plugin, you can force playback to 1080p whenever you want. In addition, the configuration process is very simple, you just have to open the program of your choice, play it and press the command Ctrl + Alt + Shift + S to display the Video Bitrate menu. Where, you must select the 1080p option and that’s it. Do not forget that you must do this whenever you want to enable this type of resolution, because the changes are not saved automatically.

In case you are using Firefox

In the case of the Firefox browser, it is the same as in Chrome. Where it is not possible to play the videos nativelySo it is a good idea to use a free extension to help solve the problem. For this reason, we recommend you install the Force 1080p playback for Mozilla Firefox extension so that you can enjoy the best digital content without barriers and with an excellent resolution.

Why is Netflix not playing properly when viewed in 1080p?

It may be that despite having made the corresponding settings, the Netflix videos and series, still appear blurry or with a low definition. This is due to the internet connection that can be quite unstable. Although you can solve the problem by checking the speed directly from your computer. To comply with this, you can access the Fast.com platform from Chrome or Mozilla, in order to verify that your connection meets the parameters to run the videos in 1080p.

Also, you can contact your internet provider if your connection is slower than normal and purchase a more advanced plan. Another possible solution to this problem is to restart your PC and then enter the Netflix platform again. If you notice that everything remains the same, it is advisable to troubleshoot the home network at will.