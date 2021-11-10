Social media platforms that offer audiovisual content are becoming more popular and successful. And fortunately, Facebook is not far behind, with the section called Facebook Watch. In this space, you can enjoy different videos that users upload and that can be shared even on other social networks.

This section turns out to be a great advantage for users, since offers an entertainment section through the content that other profiles and pages upload, even having the option of watching videos in a group of friends.

Facebook Watch, like any space on the platform, has different configurations and settings, in order to provide a better user experience. Among the options within the videos is the change in quality and resolution. And the following article will go fully into the subject and explain how this setting works.

The videos within the platform, by default, have standard or automatic image quality. This can vary depending on the speed of the Internet that the person has, if they are using mobile data or if they are connected to a Wi-Fi network. So the video image may look blurry if the internet is not very good.

Is there a way to improve the quality of blurry videos?

For user convenience, Facebook enables video quality automatically so that videos can be played quickly regardless of internet speed, so in various situations the video quality may be affected. However, this aspect can be improved through the Facebook settings.

Where to set the default quality of the videos?

To achieve efficient video resolution, the procedure is very simple and It does not involve participation of any third party page or application for it. There is even the option to undo this setting and revert to the video quality it had previously. To find this configuration you have to do the following steps:

Log in to the social network Facebook.

Go to the arrow icon in the upper right corner.

Go to ‘ settings and privacy ‘.

‘. Click on ‘settings’.

Among the menu options on the left side, click on the last option called ‘videos’.

In the ‘default video quality’ section select the link and the options will appear.

Choose between ‘default’, ‘SD only’ or ‘HD (if available) ‘.

After completing the steps explained above, the videos in the Facebook Watch section will automatically play in HD (in case the video has this quality). Likewise, it should be noted that This procedure is carried out by facebook website for PC.

If the chosen option was to play the videos in HD, they will be loaded in high definition, showing a clean and sharp image of the content displayed on the screen. There is a possibility that the video may take a while to load, since the quality of the video warrants the use of a stable Internet.

Can you force your device to load the video at a higher quality?

On the other hand, there is another way to force the quality of the videos on Facebook, this being directly from the video player you want to see. For this, you have to go to a video and click on the gear-shaped icon, where there will be the option to activate or deactivate the subtitles and also the option to play the video in HD.

What can you do to improve the visibility of a video that does not have the HD option?

With some frequency, many of the videos that are uploaded to the platform are uploaded at medium quality, this in order to be able to load quickly when uploading, as well as to be able to be reproduced more fluidly. For this case, the option to view the video in HD is not possible.

So the most convenient thing is to go to the video settings and within the quality options, place ‘Only SD’, achieving this that the videos can be reproduced at a standard quality.