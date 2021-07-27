How to watch and follow the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with Google

Google has several ways to prevent you from missing any details of the Tokyo Olympics. </p><div>

The Olympic Games are one of the sporting events that paralyze the world and is watched by millions and millions of people around the globe. And now, after a year of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have finally started from July 23, and it is likely that don’t want to miss out on anything from this edition.

Fortunately, for anyone looking to keep up with the sports major event, Google has you covered. That’s right, the company of the big G makes available to users various ways to use their services to catch up with the latest results and the ability to view live coverage from YouTube TV. And here we show you how to do it, so don’t stop reading until the end.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics officially kicked off on July 23, and Google has many ways to help you keep up with this great sporting event. In fact, just a few days ago, the search engine giant made a post in which it shared some of the alternatives. that you can use to stay fully informed.

The Google Assistant, for example, can help you with competition results and schedules with a simple command. And if you haven’t used it yet, here we show you what it is and how it works. In addition, you will get a daily summary video and some of the main news of the day. The company also selected a new interactive Doodle for these Olympics. As expected, if you search “Olympic Games” On Google, you can find the latest information about your favorite events, sports and players.

And there are still some other, more creative ways to use Google services. to find content related to the Olympics. The Play Store has a section dedicated to the Olympic Games applications, where you can find the official app, along with others that include games, other sports and news. Google also wants Internet surfers to explore Tokyo (and the rest of Japan) using Street View and Google Maps.

How to watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with Google

Most people interested in the Olympics will want to watch the event, rather than just catch up on news and highlights. Google thinks of everything, and there are a couple of ways to do it. Live events, clips and important moments will be broadcast by the official Olympic broadcasters, as Marca Claro and Eurosport, on their YouTube channels. If you are in the United States, you will be able to watch live coverage through NBC on YouTube TV.

To further entice the public, Google also launched some new YouTube Originals series especially for the Olympics. These contents include: Strive, How To Olympics, Break the Record and World Debut range from in-depth documentaries to complete fiction series, very well prepared and released at the right time.

There is no doubt that the Olympics are a must-see event, and Google does not want you to stop being aware of everything that happens in the Olympic Village in Tokyo. So while you can definitely keep up with Google, it’s nice to see all the ways to do it. And if sports are your thing, you can’t miss our selection of the best games of this genre for Android.