For some time now, it has been possible for us to watch television online, either through the browser itself, or from our favorite player. In this article We have compiled the most common ways to watch all DTT channels completely free and legal.

We have several ways to watch television channels on our computer. The first one is to visit each of the official websites where viewing is possible, although there are also web pages that collect all these channels. As a last option, it is also worth mentioning the IPTV lists. Below we explain how to access each of these routes.

Through official websites

Under these lines We have compiled the main television channels in Spain. To do this, we have visited the main websites of the most important television networks. These are RTVE, Atresplayer, Cuatro.com, Telecinco.es, Mitele.es, and those websites of the regional televisions. Here we leave you with all of them:

From TDTChannels





We have already talked about TDTChannels on previous occasions. This portal compiles the links of all the official television channels. In his web page we can find more than 500 free channels, from those of RTVE, Atresmedia or Mediaset, to CNN, and even a large number of local and regional televisions.

Your channel list is done collaboratively through Github, always being updated. In addition, we can also access this site through the app for mobile devices, which also works for televisions with Android TV.

Tivify





Tivify launched a free plan a few months ago in which see all DTT channels, with a very attractive interface visually and with the possibility of recording the contents for 30 days.

To access the service, we will only have to register. What’s more, Tivify also has an application for mobile devices. There are some limitations regarding your premium plan, such as linking up to three devices instead of five, without exclusive channels, or the possibility of watching the programs of the last seven days only on RTVE and regional channels. However, even so, it is still a great alternative.

Using a player and IPTV lists

From our favorite player it is also possible to access a huge number of live television channels. This is possible through the IPTV lists. Players such as VLC or PotPlayer offer this feature, and all you have to do is copy the URL of a list in M3U or M3U8 format.

Taking VLC as a reference, just follow these steps to correctly view the channels:

We open the VLC player.

We select the tab ‘Medium’ on the toolbar.

We go to the option of ‘Select network location’ .

In the blank box we insert the URL from our IPTV list.





We also found applications dedicated exclusively to managing the IPTV lists that we add, something like a player focused only on this function. In the Microsoft Store we can find some of these applications, such as MyIPTV Player.

Making mention of the previous example, we can insert in these players also the URL of TDTChannels, which can be found on the same Github page, and that by copying both the list in M3U and M3U8 format, we can access some of the channels that this site offers us.