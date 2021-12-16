How to apply

You can request this document through Internet with and without an electronic certificate or Cl @ ve. In addition, you can also do it by mail, although it will take longer to receive it, or in a face-to-face Requesting an appointment in the corresponding Civil Registry. Another thing that can also be done on the website of the Ministry of Justice is to verify the death certificate issued by the Civil Registry for third parties and verify and download electronic documents issued by the Civil Registry.

It is important that you know that, if you are going to use it outside of Spain, the online ones are not valid and you will have to present them on paper and with a handwritten signature, except for registrations made at the Madrid General Office from September 27, 2021.

On-line

To make your request through the Internet with Cl @ ve, You will have to access this page . In order to see the document that proves the death in this way, you will need a digital certificate or have registered in Clave to identify yourself in this way. If the information is available, it will be sent to you at the time, otherwise you will be informed if you receive it by mail or how to access it.

On this page, you will indicate the what do you require (in this case death), the language in which you want it, who it is for and in what capacity. Some of your information will appear and you must complete the form.

You will have to give some information about the person you are request the certificate, so you must know them (DNI data first).

You must indicate what type of certificate What do you want, the copies, the recipient, the purpose and observations if you consider it necessary. You will also have to indicate the date, country, province and municipality of the death. Subsequently, notification data must be provided and place of registration (The Civil Registry in which this was done must be indicated, otherwise the one corresponding to the municipality of the event will be taken). Registration data such as volume and page are optional.

Once the data is completed you must give create request and the page will give you the information you were looking for or will guide you on how to obtain it. In the best case, you will be able to view the death certificate online.

Online or in person

Can go personally to the Civil Registry in which the death is registered. It is very important to take this into account because they will only give it to you there, so if this is different from yours or the one you are in now and you show up there, they will not give it to you, it has to be where you have registered. You must provide the DNI of the person who requests it (surely you) and indicate the deceased’s data such as his date and place of death. You will indicate which certificate you want and they will give it to you at the moment.

You can also do it by ordinary mail by sending a letter to the Civil Registry indicating your name and postal address and stating the request with the same information indicated above. You should leave a contact telephone number in case it is necessary. This is a procedure that takes more time, but the most indicated if you do not want to travel to the office because it is far away and you cannot do it through the Internet either. It may take an approximate period of 15 days.

If you want to order it in person to have it in official paper format, you can get an appointment online being able choose the day and time in which it suits you best within the available hours. You can access here for request it in Civil Registries and Office of attention to the public. If your office is available, you must choose it, indicate what you want to do in available procedures and accept. They will indicate the documents that you must present and you must give it to enter. Enter your information, make an appointment, indicate your contact form and complete the request confirming the day and time and following the corresponding steps.

Once you’ve done it, you just have to show up at the office corresponding on the day of the appointment and carry out the procedures. If your office is not available, you can look up the phone on the Internet and call them to see if an appointment is necessary and ask for it.

Request last wills

If you need the document that proves whether a person has executed a will and before which notary It has done so, you must ask for the certificate of last wills, which contains this information. The heirs may thus go to the notary authorizing the last testament in order to obtain an authorized copy of it.

Therefore, if a relative or close person has died and you want to know if you have the right to inheritance, you want to process this properly or you need more information about the will and you do not know in which notary has done this procedure, or you have realized that it has changed and the notary is different, you can request it and obtain the information you need. Before doing so, the death certificate is required, which can be obtained 24 hours after death, although for the last will you will have to wait longer.

Requirements

It should be noted that only the petition can be submitted via Internet if the date of death is after April 2, 2009 and it is not registered in a court of the peace, in which case you will have to do it in person or by post, accompanying the application for a literal death certificate. East it has a cost, which is the rate 006 associated with it that will be made by the payment gateway of the Tax Agency.

On the other hand, in the mail or in person you must present the original 790 model and pay a fee corresponding to 3.82 euros for it. Do not worry, we will tell you how to download and fill out this form so that you can take it or send it to the corresponding office. There are many online services that offer you to carry out this procedure, but you do not need it and if you follow the steps that we indicate you will save money on it and you will get it anyway.

In addition, if you want to request the electronic certificate of acts of last will, you will have to do it after 15 working days from the date of death, since the information will only be available after that date and not before. You will need certain information to order it, so we will tell you how to do it in all possible ways.

How to do

From the data you provide, it will be verified if there is information online, in which case you will finalize the request and receive it immediately. Otherwise it will notify you. In the form you can indicate an email account so that they will notify you when it is available if it cannot be issued electronically.

You can do this online procedure identifying yourself with digital certificate or Cl @ ve in this link. You can choose between DNIe or electronic certificate, 24-hour PIN, permanent password or EU citizens. Your information will be verified and the page where you must fill out the form will appear. Will appear your data, you must indicate the contact details, payment method, data of the deceased person and if you know that a will was granted, the information you have about it. You give to send to complete the process.

You can also know your status and download this document issued without a digital certificate with the application number that you will see on it. Once this is ready to download, you can do it within a period of 90 calendar days in this page, otherwise you will have to request it again. If you want it to take effect abroad, you must legalize it, as well as the death, so it is better that you go in person in this case.

If you want attend in personIt is recommended that you contact the office to see if a prior appointment is necessary and how to request it, or follow the same steps as for the death certificate if you find it and offer the possibility of doing it for this procedure. and you will have to submit form 790. You will also need this if you are going to do the process by mail. This form cannot be photocopied, as there is a unique numerical code for each of the requests made. You can order it here.