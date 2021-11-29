Data storage is very important in every way, computers are the devices that usually have more storage space. But, when the hard disk of the computers is completely full, what do you do? Well, in those cases you can choose use a server platform like OneDrive.

In OneDrive it is a feature with which you can host things like documents, videos, images and any type of files. Sure, the amount of space to host files is to reduce it, but this can be expanded. We’ll show you shortly how to view the space you’ve used on OneDrive and how to manage storage.

Where to see the used space of the OneDrive app?

The OneDrive platform allows everyone with an account to host files, check the amount of space that they have left. In this way, they will know how to take certain measures and thus only upload essential files to their cloud. Here’s how to:

Total space

Viewing the total space of your OneDrive account is extremely easy. Even using OneDrive in Excel is a breeze compared to other file hosting platforms. If you want to see the total space, you must open the OneDrive program on your computer:

Login to your account Click on the three lines icon on OneDrive Then, click where it says ‘Settings’ From there, scroll to the bottom and you can see all the storage that OneDrive gives you

The place where the total OneDrive space is shown will always be the same if you access OneDrive from the Windows 10 program. It should be noted that Microsoft some time ago launched Windows 11, a system that incorporates new improvements in regards to video quality, audio quality and Microsoft programs.

Inside of Microsoft programs section the OneDrive program is inserted. This insurance has received many improvements in terms of efficiency and new features. Whenever you want, you can upgrade your Windows 10 PC to Windows 11 without losing any data you have.

Occupied space

To watch the space you have occupied in your OneDrive cloud, you must carry out a process very similar to the previous one. Pay attention to each of the steps you have to follow:

Enter the OneDrive program Login to your account Press the taskbar icon When all the options are displayed, look for a one called ‘Settings’ Once you locate the ‘Settings’ or ‘Settings’ section, you are going to click on it Then, go to the bottom of that section to see the total space and the space used

Whenever you want to see so much the total OneDrive space as used space, you have to go to the same place. If one day you have problems with the storage of your OneDrive, you would only have to resort to Microsoft technical support. There you will find very useful information related to any type of problem that OneDrive presents.

How to see available space on OneDrive for Business?

OneDrive gives extra space for those create your account with business ideas. From this type of business account you can also see the total amount of space, the space used, manage that space, free up space and increase it. To know how each of these things is done, pay attention to the following paragraphs:

Manage storage

Manage OneDrive storage for companies it is something extremely simple. What’s more, it could be said that the process is very similar to the one we mentioned before:

Open the OneDrive program Press the cloud icon with dark blue within the program In the options that will scroll, click on ‘Manage storage’ There, you will see all the available space and the space that you have used

From here, you can also see the total amount of space that you have used in your OneDrive account. In case you don’t have any space left and you need to free up, you can delete some things.

Free up storage space

There is a simple way to free up storage space from your OneDrive account, this by deleting newly uploaded files:

Find files you have recently uploaded Position yourself on the file you have recently uploaded Left click on the file In the options that will be displayed, choose the one that says ‘Free up space’

Increase storage space

In case you’ve already freed up as much space as possible and still have little storage, the next thing you can do is increase the space in your account from OneDrive. For this you have to:

Login to your OneDrive account Press the cloud icon In the option that will appear, choose the one that says ‘Manage storage’ Right in the window that will open, select the option ‘Acquire more space’

How to manage storage from the OneDrive web page?

The OneDrive storage It can not only be managed from the Windows 10 program. It can also be viewed from the web. To do this kind of thing you just have to: