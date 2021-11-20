How to put lyrics from Spotify

In the mobile application, the first thing you should do is click on ‘Current playback view’ and it will display the view of the song that is playing at that moment.

As you listen to it, swipe up from the bottom of the screen and there you can start to see the lyrics of the songs scrolling in real time as the song plays.

To share, just tap the “Share” button at the bottom of the song lyrics screen and then select the lyrics you want to share and on which platform you want to share it with your friends.

In the Spotify desktop app:

In the “Now Playing” bar, click the microphone icon while a song is playing. You’ll then see the song lyrics scrolling in real time as the song plays.

In the SpotifyTV application:

Opens the “Now Playing View” for a song.

Scroll to the corner of the right button to the “letter button” and select if you want to activate the letter function. Once activated, you will see the lyrics of the song on the screen.

“With access to song lyrics around the world, Spotify users will be able to create an even deeper connection to the music and artists they love, connecting to the meanings behind each song through the power of lyrics.” , indicated the company.

Lyrics is available on iOS and Android devices, computers, video game consoles, and television, so millions of fans can connect with the music and artists they love on an even deeper level.

In addition, the Lyrics function will be available on Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and XBox One along with Android TV, including FireTV Samsung, Roku, LG, Sky and Comcast.