Manage office files It is something to which many today had to adapt, those who had to learn to use this type of files are the students. In virtual classes, many institutions do not ask their students for written assignments, but rather ask them to do work in digital format.

Computers with a Windows operating system can open these types of files without any problems, but the same is not the case with phones. We’ll show you how shortly view the contents of Office files with your Android system cell phone, how to download Office on your mobile and how to open these files using Google Drive.

What mobile devices are compatible to view Office files without apps?

Almost no phone with an Android system is compatible with these types of files, but there are a few that do. There is at least three models of mobile phones Android with which you will be able to open your documents, these are:

Samsung mobile phones

Xiaomi mobile phones

Motorola mobile phones

With these three models of mobile phones, you can view the content of Windows Office documents. However, with these phones you will only have the opportunity to view the content of the documents, from there there is no way to modify the content that it has.

That is, when you open an office file from your mobile phone, you will only see the content, plus there is no option that allows you to modify them. These types of problems are due to the fact that the application that had been incorporated into the Android of these mobiles to open Office files is like a basic version.

Much more work still needs to be done on it, perhaps for the next cell phone models to be launched, this kind of thing will be improved. On the other hand, one of the best things about Microsoft Office for computers is that it brings a dark mode to activate it.

How can I open Word, Excel and Power Point files with my Google Drive?

There are certain brands of modern mobile phones that are capable of open Office program filesBut what about phones that can’t open them? Well, in this case one of the most feasible solutions would be to upload the file to the cloud in a Google Drive account and open it from there.

The Google Drive website has a function that allows people to review the data in your Office documents. To open these types of files, you must:

Go to the Play Store Find the Google Drive app and install it Then download the Google extension to open docs Now, log in to Google Drive or make an account in case you don’t have one Then upload the document you want to view and edit When it is already on the Google Drive platform, just press the option that says ‘Open’ and the document will open immediately

This can be done from the Google Drive application and also from the page, but from the web page everything is more complicated. So it is recommended that to execute this process, you download the application from Google Drive. By the way, the good thing about open documents with Google Drive is that you can modify them.

It should be noted that with your computer you can open this type of document not necessarily using Microsoft Office program. Also, you can use the iWork program, which resembles Office because of its novel features.

What is the procedure to download Office on my Android cell phone?

Files can be opened with Google Drive and other Android-compatible applications. But with the Office app for phones, you can also open these documents. Downloading the Office on your cell phone is something extremely simple that anyone can do. See how the application is installed:

Take your mobile phone Open the Google Play app Go to the search engine and put the two words ‘Microsoft Office’ Go to download the Office application, open it and grab an Office file

This is the easiest way in which you can download the Microsoft Office from the app. Another way in which these files can be downloaded is from the Play Store website. To download the program from there, you have to enter the web, search the app and install it.

If one day you run into compatibility problems with any of the Microsoft Office documents, you would have to consult with the Microsoft technical support. On that website, they are the solutions to any problem related to Microsoft Office for computers and mobile phones.