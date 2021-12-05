Different online platforms provide an extremely strict service to execute money transfers over the internet, while protecting the integrity and interests of their users. Such is the case of Zelle, that in order to apply this requirement successfully, she maintains a complete history with each transaction that a user has made in their Zelle account. Each person with an account on the Zelle platform can have access to such history, if the appropriate procedure is applied for that purpose.

What information appears when you review your transactions on Zelle?

The Zelle platform’s trading history gives you a comprehensive overview of every parameter you specified at the time you made the transaction. So, once you access the record of your operations and select one in particular, you will be able to evaluate the amount of money comprising the shipment. Likewise, you will be able to know the name of the receiving user, the subject that is specific for the shipment, if it was completed successfully.

How can you see all the transactions you made on Zelle?

To evaluate the transactions you have made from your Zelle account successfully, you must access your account on the platform from the bank where your Zelle account is affiliated. It can be the mobile application of the same or the web platform; if not, then you can access from the Zelle official platform.

Once you log into your account, you must select the option identified as ‘Send money with Zelle’ to access a menu of available options. Among them, you will have to select the so-called ‘Activity’ to see the transactions you have made on your account. Transactions that have already been completed will be found in the ‘Past’ section, so select it to evaluate the details.

In this way, you will be able to access a list made up of all the transactions you have made from your Zelle account. By carrying out this process, you will have access to the details of each operation at the time you want.

What to do to know the transactions that had a cost on this site?

Money transfers that you make while using the Zelle platform will generally they do not generate any type of commission or cost in your transaction, but they are free. However, the cost of the transaction may be subject to particular fees of the bank with which you are affiliated if you linked the Zelle platform to its environment.

Therefore, if this is your case, so that you can know the cost of each type of transaction in particular, you will have to contact the customer service of the bank with which you are affiliated and request transaction fees in Zelle. In this way, you will know which transactions led to a discount on your balance and what was the value of the discount in question. In addition, you will be able to evaluate the cost of the transactions you plan to do in the future.

Why does a transfer that you made within this platform not appear?

By default, Zelle transactions are executed in just a matter of minutes after the user has specified the shipping parameters. However, given the reliability of the Zelle interface and its policies to protect the integrity of its users when making or receiving payments online including with their cards, it is possible that some of these transactions fail to execute or even get blocked.

This happens because some of the data you entered about the recipient does not correspond to the rest, or because it is considered unsafe by the Zelle servers. In any case, you have the opportunity to check the status of the operation you ordered in Zelle.

Check if the transaction was confirmed

The first step is to access the Zelle interface, for which you can use the official website if you use the Zelle platform independently; if you can not access your banking domain, either from the application or from the website. In each case, afterwards it will be necessary for you to go to the box identified as ‘Send money with Zelle’.

In this way, you will enter a menu of available options and you will have to select the section for your ‘Activity’ in Zelle. This is where the record of each transaction that you have requested in your Zelle account is stored. To verify if an operation was completed successfully, you will have to enter the tab identified as ‘Passes’.

On the other hand, if you think that the operation that you carried out on your account was not confirmed, or it is not shown in the list of those that you execute, it will be necessary for you to verify the status of the operation in the ‘Pending’ tab. There, you can evaluate the current status of the transaction, that is, what is missing to confirm it or if it was blocked for some reason.