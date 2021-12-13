One of the best features of the Snapchat social network is that lets you review those important events from last year. All this, in case you want to remember and share all the great moments surrounded by your friends and family. That is why today we will be talking about Flashbacks that will help you get photos and videos published on the same day but from a previous year.

Who can see your Snapchat year memories?

If you are wondering who can access the memories of your year of Snapchat, we tell you that these are very limited. This means that if you are interested in privacy regarding the best photos that contain filters and special effects, you can select your ideal audience for you to see. Anyway, within the platform, you will find an option called For My Eyes Only and it will help you keep your memories private. Otherwise, you have the possibility to share them publicly or with friends.

How can you view the memories of your year on Snapchat?

There are two different ways to see the memories of your year in this app. Since, its extension is a fundamental part of the Snapchat Memories feature and its developers advocate to provide maximum convenience and efficiency to its users. Remember that one of the main features of the platform consists of that you can review or save your photos and content whenever you need it. Keep in mind that you must update the app so that its operation is the most optimal at all times.

Entering the camera screen

If you wish see your memories of the year quickly and easily, this is a very good option to do it. So, you must open Snapchat from your mobile phone, heading towards the camera screen. Next, you must slide the screen up until you find a specific tab that says Memories. Once you do this, you can easily view those photos that are so memorable for you.

From the cards under the camera icon

This alternative is also quite practical and the first thing you will have to do to see your memories is to open the application. Then, you should go to the icon that says Cards, the one right below the camera. Subsequently, you must click on the tab that says Stories. By doing this, the files that have been stored will appear and that you can share with the audience you want.

How do you save these memories of the year from Snapchat?

Within the Snapchat interface, it is possible to access and save the memories you want. The platform even allows you store all Snaps that were not posted, and in case you want these to be private, you can use the option Just for me. As long as a secret code is previously configured that not even the developers themselves have access to. For this reason, it is very important that you write it down very well.

For its part, Snapchat will always keep all your photos and videos in the memories tab and these will appear within a white frame. Which will allow you to identify the normal Snap that are saved in that folder. Keep in mind that you can also edit, delete or share these stored images or export them to the social networks or messaging applications you want. As well as seeing your favorite filters ideal for every occasion.

What to do to recover the memories of the year within this platform?

The best way to recover those memories of the year that could have been deleted, is via backup and through memory settings. If you want to make sure that the backup of the application is running correctly, you just have to enter your profile and go to Memories. Next, you must make sure that in the option that says Backup Progress, it says complete.

It should be noted that if your backup is not working properly, it is very possible that your memories are not copied and therefore, you will not be able to recover them. Anyway, you can change the memory settings directly from the settings panel. Activating smart backup, importing photos and videos or autosaving your Snaps every time you upload a new story.