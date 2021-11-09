In addition, you must bear in mind that, in case the fine is from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), you will always have a voluntary period, which includes the first 20 calendar days, in which it implies a 50% reduction of the amount. After these days, the ordinary period begins which will extend up to 45 days after receiving said notification, although in this case we will have to pay 100%.

Luckily, if we browse the Internet we can find the well-known Edictal Board of Sanctions or TESTRA. This is where the DGT itself publishes the sanctions that have been issued to citizens. In addition, it is accessible to all people and we only need to enter our ID, name and surname or vehicle registration in the search engine on this page. In case you had any pending payment infraction, it would appear on that website.

There is even a way to make the DGT inform us by email or SMS each time we are sanctioned. To do this, we must register with the Electronic Road Directorate. However, it will be necessary to have an electronic DNI or a digital certificate.

How are they paid?

Once we know the different ways to discover if we have a pending violation, it is time to find out how to pay the fines with your mobile. Fortunately, we not only found a single possible way to achieve this goal, but we will have up to three different methods, and all from any phone, whether Android or iOS.

With My DGT

This is one of the most recent options, but the most agile in every way, since we only have to download the application known as My DGT from the app store of our operating system. In this case, we leave you the links for Google Play and App Store:

Once you have downloaded and installed this app on your mobile, it will be time to access it and register. We will have three options in Android: Cl @ ve, DNIe 3.0 and Personal data. On the other hand, in the iPhone we will only have Cl @ ve and Personal Data. Once you have successfully completed the registration in this application of the DGT, the steps to follow will be really simple. Our driver’s license image will appear on the main page, as well as the total points we have.

Then, we will have to display its menu by clicking on the three horizontal lines that will appear in the upper left part. After this, we must click on the My fines option. Within this section, both the penalties pending payment and those that were already paid will appear. If you have any infraction, you just have to click on it to be able to start the payment process. In addition, to make this payment, you will have to enter your card details so that the application itself can collect the fine.

From Internet

In case you do not want to opt for the first way, because you do not want to register in any application, you will always have the second option which will be pay the fine online. Of course, for this method you will need to have both the date of notification of the sanction and the file number that accompanies the fine that you have been imposed.

Luckily, for a while these already count with a QR code that will make our lives easier, because by scanning this code with the camera or mobile app to scan the QR codes, access the necessary data to make the payment of the traffic violation from the mobile.

Once we have the necessary data, we must enter the portal of payment of sanctions from the DGT through your mobile browser and then enter the requested data. In the event that you have a digital certificate, the Cl @ ve system or another verification method, you will be able to review other pending fines. Although, to make the payment we can do it without any type of certificate, only by filling in the information that we had explained previously.

Finally, we must enter our payment information. Once finished, we will have already paid the traffic penalty.

With a call

The last option that the DGT offers us, which we can carry out from any mobile phone, will be thanks to its telephone service that allows pay fines through a call. The telephone number for this is 060, as it appears in the following image. In addition, it is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year thanks to an automatic operator. Although if you prefer, you can speak with a specialized agent, but for this you will have to call from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 18:00, except national holidays.

In any case, once you get in touch at that phone number, you will have to provide both your requested personal information such as your driving license and the corresponding information about the offense you had committed. In addition to having to count on a credit or debit card by hand to make the payment.