Use File Explorer

With the integrated Windows Explorer tool we can see images in the form of a slide show from the location where the folder is located. This can be both from our PC and an external storage unit. And is that this application has its own presentation mode, so it will not be necessary to open the image viewer or any other software for viewing.

To do this, we will write file explorer in the search box of the Start menu and select it. Later we navigate to the folder where we store our images and click on one of them to select it. This will automatically make a new option appear at the top of the window called «Image tools». When you click on it, different tools are shown such as setting, turning left and right, setting as background or making a presentation.

We just have to click on the icon “Presentation” that we find in the drop-down menu. This will cause the selected image to open in full screen and all the files contained in the folder will be displayed. By default, the images will be shown every 5 seconds, although we can go through them one by one by clicking on it with the mouse.

We can also view specific photos from a slide show while holding down the CTRL key and selecting each image in the folder. Likewise, it is possible to select a chain of images while holding down the SHIFT key while holding down the first and last image.

If we right-click on any image during the presentation, a pop-up menu will appear from where we can perform control tasks such as changing the speed, playing the images in a loop or randomly, etc.

From the Photos app

Photos is the viewer that we find by default in Windows. To be able to see any image, just double click on it. Once this is done, the application will load showing the image statically on the screen. If we hover the mouse pointer over the left or right side we can move forward or backward.

Now, to start a slide show, we will need to click on the three-dot button that is located in the upper right corner. This will make a drop-down menu appear where we will find the “Presentation” option. Now, we just have to click on it to start playing. This will show all the photos that are inside the folder associated with the initial photograph that we have opened, without showing those that are inside a subfolder. With the arrow-shaped controls we can move or go back an image.

Alternatively, we can also add a folder within the Photos app and watch a specific slideshow. To do this, we write photos in the search box of the Start menu and select the application. Once open, click on Folders in its toolbar and then on «Add a folder». This will open a window where we will click on «Add another folder», which will make us open the File Explorer. We choose the folder and click on “Select” folder to be added. All you have to do is click on the right button at the top and click on «Presentation».

As with the presentations made with the File Explorer, we can hold down the CTRL key to select specific photos in the same folder. It is also possible to select a chain of images by pressing SHIFT while clicking on the first and last image.

And in Windows 11?

In the new Microsoft operating system we can make a slide show of our images using the Photos application, which is again included as the default application. If we double on any photo, it will open automatically, or if we prefer we can execute it by typing photos in the search bar of the Start menu.

Once open, to see a slideshow of all the images, we must click on the three dot button that we find in the upper right part of the application. This will open a drop-down menu where we must select the option of “Presentation” This option will start a slide show of all the images we have available. We can also go from one to another by clicking on the photo.

With third-party applications

If we are looking for an alternative to the Photos application or the File Explorer to view photo slideshows, we can opt for these third-party applications that we can use in both Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Icecream Slideshow Maker

This application allows us to make slide shows from photos, videos and music, being able to combine them easily. We can perform all kinds of effects including zoom, crop, pan, fade, Ken Burns effect, among others. In this way we can give life and originality to our photos. It will also allow us to burn our presentations on DVD, save them as video files or optimize them for web playback or on portable devices.

In addition, the software will give us the option to upload our projects directly to YouTube, Google Drive or Dropbox. If we want to use Icecream Slideshow Maker we can download it for free for personal use, from the your developer’s website.

Movavi SlideShow Maker

It is a professional application with which to improve the quality and aesthetics of our slides. For this, it has a wide range of features such as titles, subtitles, stickers, output formats, etc. It has transition effects, filters along with the possibility of adding music and making the photos move to the rhythm of it, to achieve certainly attractive results. We can also record a voiceover through the microphone so that we can narrate the slide show.

The main drawback of Movavi SlideShow Maker is that we are dealing with a paid program. Its price is 47.95 euros for a lifetime license. We can also download a free version of 7 days with which to check first hand all its characteristics and in this way know if it is really going to be worth the disbursement.