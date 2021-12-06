Just as users we are interested in knowing how to save the COVID Certificate in the Wallet app of our iPhone to be able to access it quickly, comfortably and safely, it is just as important that locals can check if this certificate is valid. This check is very simple, for this we will use our iPhone and a totally free and at the same time, effective app.

Check or save our certificates in the easiest way

Being able to check the validity of a COVID Certificate is essential. The peace of mind of knowing that our certificates are working properly is important. Fortunately there is an app for that, so checking is really simple.

COVID Certificate Check is a free app from the Swiss confederation that is capable of scanning the QR code of the COVID Certificate check it against the European Union database even offline. The verification process is in fact very simple, just start the app, touch the button Verify, scan the QR code of our certificate and see the result. Just two steps.



Verifying the certificate is a matter of two steps.

Mention that from the same developer is the COVID Certificate app that allows us to store all the certificates we want in the simplest way. An alternative to saving them in Wallet that will allow us to show those of the whole family, for example, in a simple and efficient way. The process to save our certificates in the app is as easy as scan the QR code and let the app save the certificate.





Simplifying the process of verifying and managing these certificates is essential. Hopefully we will soon leave the health situation behind and therefore the need to show this certificate, but in the meantime the use of them can be, as these two apps show us, the simplest and most comfortable.