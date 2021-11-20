For many of us who work from home or who simply need a correct Wi-Fi signal at any point in our home, it is essential have a stable connection whatever the room we are, and that Xiaomi knows. Therefore, the Asian firm offers us within the MIUI settings an interesting function with which we will be able to use our smartphone as if it were a conventional Wifi repeater.

In fact, Xiaomi itself offers solutions to this problem with specific devices that will improve our Wifi signal such as the Mi WiFi Range Extender Pro, but this setting It is aimed at solving specific Wi-Fi coverage problems that can save us on more than one occasion.

How to amplify the Wifi signal of your home with your Xiaomi phone

With this simple setting that we can configure from the MIUI developer settings, our Xiaomi phone You can expand the Wi-Fi coverage for other equipment at specific times that we need it., although it will always be much more effective to acquire a specific product to develop this function.

This option is inherited directly from Android, so you can use it on practically any device that has this software. In order to carry it out on your Xiaomi phone, you will have to do the following:





Activate the developer options of your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO phone

Once activated, access the “Additional settings” section and click on “Developer options”

Within these options, scroll down and select “Activate Wi-Fi coverage extension”

Thanks to this setting We can continue to connect with our phone to the internet via Wifi as we normally do, but with the particularity of being able to share and expand this signal as if it were a mobile access point through access with username and password as we have already explained in previous Xiaomi World tutorials.