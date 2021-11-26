It is possible that this Christmas under the tree there was a little gadget that everyone talks about. The so-called clitoral suckers have become very fashionable in recent months.

Everyone talks about the Satisfyer. Your friends, television, social networks. So much is his media power that even the sexologists have analyzed the pros and cons of the Satisfyer , And till detractors have emerged who are not convinced much.

Yes you have a clitoral sucker but you are not entirely sure what to do with it or you would like to get more out of it and making the most of it, quiet, is easier than it seems.

How to use a clitoral sucker

No one is born knowing and when you open the box with one of these sex toys , many doubts may arise. The first of all is that you know that what it does is create vibratory waves that stimulate the clitoris without touching it.

According to experts from Platanomelon , “They generate a slight suction on the clitoris that, together with the swaying of the vibratory waves, makes the blood flow more easily through the clitoris”. That is, it makes it easier for you to feel more in the area.





The first step to using it is to make yourself comfortable, leaving aside that you have to charge it if it is with USB or put batteries if it carries them. You are going to masturbate, and as with him couple sex , you need some preparation time (especially the first times you use it and until you get used to it).

The experience is infinitely better if you are excited. Put on soft music, turn down the light, begin to caress your body … The key is that you feel as comfortable as possible. To start it you will only have to press the power button and then regulate the power with the plus and minus.

The sipper has a round opening that you have to place on your clitoris . Nothing is inserted nor does the clitoris have direct contact with anything. Just put on top and voila.

Start soft, you will be increasing the power. If the first thing you do is put it on the clitoris without being almost aroused and with maximum power, it is very likely that it will be annoying. Remember that it is a very sensitive organ and must be treated with love and care.

Do not be afraid to move it, to find the position and posture that is most pleasant for you. You can play with the power by raising and lowering it at will. If you notice little, upload it without being annoying. You will notice that little by little you begin to feel more and more until reach orgasm .

It is important that when you finish, clean the toy properly before putting it away. It is best to use mild soap and water and let it dry before leaving it in a cool, dry place.

Include the Satisfyer in your relationships as a couple





Contrary to what it may seem, satisfyer is not for everyone. There are women who don’t find it exciting. It doesn’t have to be you erotic toy star, or you may even find it annoying if you are very sensitive in the area of ​​the clitoris. Don’t worry, it can be used in more ways and coupled, for example, in a relationship with your partner.

Any sex toy it is ideal to use as a couple . They can be part of games or be a complement that makes it easier for both of you to reach orgasm.

In the case of clitoral suckers, don’t just focus on the clitoris. It can stimulate the glans if your partner is a man, or even the nipples. The sensation of light suction can be pleasant in any erogenous zone of your body (or yours).

What’s more It can be a complement during penetration and serve as an aid to reach orgasm. Think that when you have an orgasm and uterine and vaginal contractions occur , they further stimulate the penis. May be the option for get together to orgasm .

Whether alone or as a couple, the clitoris sucker can be your ally to have best orgasms or just to enjoy your body or your sexual relations as a couple in a new, fun and enjoyable way.