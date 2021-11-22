In addition, we leave you the main functions that you can take advantage of while you are with the Mac.

If we look at the statistics on the use of WhatsApp, mobile is the device that leads by the vast majority. Thanks to cross-platform support, this trend is changing a bit as you can chat from devices other than an iPhone. In fact you can use WhatsApp on Mac without the iPhone connected and without the web version.

It is true that for years it has been possible to use the instant messaging app on macOS, but not like in this case. The point is that it is no longer necessary to have the mobile connected to a network constantly so that it can work on the computer, since it was used as a repeater. It has a more flexible process that represents a major change in the way WhatsApp works.

How can you download the desktop version of WhatsApp for macOS

To get the app on your Mac, you have to download the desktop version to avoid the WhatsApp Web tool. The platform has a download link on its website where you can download the executable to install it. After doing the routine procedure to install the program, although it is very fast.

After opening it for the first time, a screen will open with the button “Pair device“. When you press it, a QR code will appear that you must scan with your mobile, just as it happened in WhatsApp Web. This code remains active until you log out, but you do not have the obligation to do that on the desktop version. Thanks to the backups you do in the cloud, all chats and messages will be synced automatically.

You would have everything ready. Next, from the iPhone, go to “Setting“from WhatsApp and then enter”Connected devices“. From that menu you can click on”Update now“to use the platform without the mobile phone having to be connected, as the informative text explains. Finally, re-link the iPhone and you can forget about it, even if you put it in airplane mode.

How to use WhatsApp on Mac without having the iPhone connected

There are many functions that you can carry out in WhatsApp Desktop for macOS, where the possibility of chatting without the need to have the iPhone connected at all times stands out. To enjoy that, you need to have the latest version of WhatsApp on both Mac and iPhone.

Best of all is the multi-device feature that we discussed earlier. And it is that WhatsApp Desktop allows you to have the logged in on up to 5 devices, that is, 4 computers and the iPhone that will be used to link the account.

When you already have the connection established on the platforms you want, whether on Mac, iPad or WhatsApp Web, you can try to leave the iPhone without internet. Therefore, activate airplane mode or deactivate internet networks (Wi-Fi or mobile data) and you will see that you can continue chatting like nothing. A very substantial change.

Also, you do not have the only option to chat by messages, but you have more communication channels with that app. In other words, WhatsApp from the Mac allows you send voice memos, calls and even video calls. Of course, if you have a camera, it is possible to send photos and videos to your chats. All this without having the mobile phone connected.

This is all you can do in the desktop version of WhatsApp on a Mac, both in terms of use and functions. It is important to note that it is compatible with almost any version of the operating system, that is, it has macOS X 10.9 or later edition.

