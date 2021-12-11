If you are a person who uses Microsoft a lot, surely you know the Cortana assistant, and if for some reason you do not feel so comfortable with the Google assistant on your Android phone then we have good news for you. Here We will tell you how you can use Cortana For phones with Android operating system, we will also explain how you can configure this assistant.

What should you keep in mind before downloading ‘Cortana’ on your device?

If for some reason you want to use another voice assistant on your personal phone with Android operating system, Microsoft has an assistant called Cortana, which It comes by default on devices that have Windows 10, and also on most of the latest consoles. However, said assistant has its own version for Android phones. And if you want to download it, we will tell you what you should take into account before doing so.

Only available in English

Before downloading the Cortana voice assistant on your personal phone, the first thing you should take into account is that At the moment it is only available in the English language. So if you are a person who does not handle that language very well, this tool will not be very useful.

How to download Cortana to your Android phone?

If you have already decided to use Cortana’s voice assistant on your personal Android phone, to download or install it you must follow the following steps:

As if you were to download any application or game go to the Play Store on your phone. Once there, type in the search bar the name of Cortana, after the application appears, click on the install button. The download will start automatically, this may take a few seconds, but it will depend a lot on how your internet speed is at that time. When you have Correctly installed the voice assistant Cortana, this unlike other assistants like Alexa, you will have to manually enter all the information you want Cortana to have about you. This is very important, as it helps the assistant to know your details in a more complete way, such as the food you like, the places you visit the most, among other things. In this way Cortana will make suggestions that are based on all your preferences.

What steps should you take to use cortana on your Android device?

Once you have downloaded and entered the necessary information in Cortana’s voice assistant on your personal phone, to use it is very simple, you will only have to locate the application on the phone and press on it to open it, once you are inside of the application, you must click on the compass located in the lower left corner, and then open a menu called discover. Through it, you can set the skills, create some kind of list with your tasks among other things. And if you want to use the assistant through headphones, just click on the icon in the form of headphones that is located in the other lower right corner.

If you want to talk to Cortana just open the application and click on the microphone button, then just speak giving some command such as:

Open the WhatsApp application.

Shows the latest news from the world.

Activate or turn on Bluetooth.

Add an alarm that sounds in two hours.

This is how Simple it is to use Cortana’s assistant On a phone with Android operating system, next we will tell you how you can configure it as the default on your phone.

Set as default voice assistant

Typically, after you download the Cortana app and open it for the first time, the app asks if you want to make it the default voice assistant on your phone. If for some reason you rejected this little ad, don’t worry, here’s how to do it We will tell you how you can configure it again.