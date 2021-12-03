We do not have a Calculator app on the iPad as such, but there is a secret option to do operations.

The iPad does not have a Calculator app. And it is not a coincidence, Steve Jobs himself rejected that the original iPad had a calculator like the iPhone, and since then the app has not been included in any iPad model. Despite this, Apple does not refuse to include it in the future. Nevertheless, there is a calculator hidden in every iPad sold, and we are going to show you how to find it.

It is true that a calculator app like the iPhone would look extremely bad on an iPad. However, it is a functionality that on many occasions may be necessary, and fortunately we have a little trick to achieve it.

Spotlight is the iPad calculator

Very few appreciate the usefulness and great features of Spotlight. This search bar that appears when we slide down on the main screen of the iPad or iPhone. From there we can do many things, it is a real Apple search engine, from which we can also perform mathematical operations.

To access Spotlight, simply go to iPad home screen, touch in the center of the screen and swipe down. A pop-up window will appear with a search box at the top. It is even easier if you have a keyboard connected to the iPad since you simply have to press CMD (⌘) and the space bar from any application.

Now all you have to do is to write the mathematical operation What do you want to solve by using the symbols? + – * / to define operations. You can also raise a number to a power using the ^ symbol, you can use parentheses to prioritize operations, do percentages, and many basic operations that you would do with a calculator.

One good thing about using Spotlight is that it is easier to edit a long operation than with the Calculator. If we have a sum of several elements and we realize that we have made a mistake in one of them, we can edit it quickly. What’s more, we can cut and paste the result elsewhere.

This is the calculator that the iPad has hidden in its system. Although we have other options such as consulting Siri, something highly recommended if we have a very long sum of elements or a simple operation, you just have to air “Hey Siri, how much is it …” and the wizard will answer you with the solution. Although we do not have a Calculator app on the iPad, we can do operations without downloading anything.

