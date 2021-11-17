When it seemed that the interaction on Instagram was touched and sunk, the social network has hit the key to give it a good push in stories. This is the new sticker of “Now you”, with a fairly simple and playful operation and that is starting to break it. If you have not found it yet in your feed, surely you will not take long to do it.

Basically what this does sticker is to let users propose a topic in an Instagram story and have others respond publicly. In other words, when you publish the sticker, the rest of the people who see the story will see a button to respond to it. By clicking on it, anyone can add their contribution to the topic, which will be published in their own stories. Furthermore, this sticker It also allows you to see the contributions made by your followers.

How to use “now you”

The first thing to do is enter the editor to create a new story. To do this, click on the “create new publication” button, represented by a plus symbol in a box in the upper right corner and choose “History”.

Now, we continue with the normal process of creating a story. That is, we simply take a photo or record the desired video and then we open the stickers menu by clicking on the smiley sticker icon, which is located at the top of the screen.





All the stickers available to add to the story will appear, but the one that interests us now is “Now you”, which will appear in an icon accompanied by a camera. When doing “tap” on it you will have to set it up by writing a topic proposal so that other users can respond with their own stories. Although, if you can’t think of any questions to ask the world, by clicking on the dice icon at the bottom, Instagram will propose random topics.





Finally, click on “Done” at the top right and we will go to the editing screen to change position and size to our liking. We can even add other stickers or functions to the story. When everything is on point, we publish and we will begin to receive responses from our followers.

How to join the “now you” sticker

When someone clicks on the sticker that you have published in your story, a screen will open in which all users who have added their answers will be visible. To see what they have published, just click on the name.

But, if what happens is that we have found it in the stories of some time and we have something to say, just click where it says “now you and the editor will automatically open from stories so that we can proceed to its publication.

