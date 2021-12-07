If you have already purchased the secure battle pass, you will be interested to know the best way to use the double EXP boost in Halo Infinite. While the game has received strong criticism of its progression system, 343i has worked to improve this system. Although the progression has changed a lot since its launch, changing the speed with which you level up, with the double XP boost you can achieve several levels in a few games increasing the amount of rewards.

Earning these XP boosts is easy– Just play multiplayer games and complete the challenges. But how can you best utilize these double XP boosts in Halo Infinite? XP boosts are also buried in the menus, so players will have to know where to find them.

How to use the double XP boost in Halo Infinite

The first and most important thing is that in order to activate the double EXP boost in Halo Infinite you cannot be in a game. To use the augmentation, go to the battle pass menu. You can access this from the top right of the main menu or by pressing “Y” on your controller. From there, there is an option that says “increases.” Select it and a menu will appear showing both the double EXP boosts in Halo Infinite like level jumps. Simply select the “double experience boost”, and a timer will start counting.

There are some things that you have to keep in mind when using a double XP boost in Halo Infinite:

The first and most important thing is that the duration of the increase will be shortened even outside of a matchSo don’t spend too much time doing nothing on the menus or spending time customizing your Spartan. Although the power boost says it lasts 30 minutes, lasts one hour in total. 343 Industries has done this to help allay concerns about slow progression. Be sure to use power-ups with easy-to-complete challenges. It is much easier to win Spartans kills than to cross off the targets of more situations. For example, save it for your first 6 daily games, where you will be rewarded more with the daily challenge.

Using the Halo Infinite XP boost is one thing, but using it well is quite another. Balancing these elements can help speed progression of the Battle Pass a lot.